How can the San Francisco Giants remedy their scoring sickness?

There's just really no way to sugarcoat it: the San Francisco Giants' offense is historically bad. Heading into play on May 16th, they were the lowest-scoring team in the game, and several factors have come into play for them to fall to this level, as well.

Basically, the Giants' bats are sick right now, and the symptoms are a lack of power in the lineup, failure to draw walks, and the glaring inability to string runs together. Whatever is ailing this team at the plate has infested almost the entire dugout led to a total collapse right out of the gate.

San Francisco entered play on May 16 last or near last in Major League Baseball in some of the most key categories imaginable. They ranked last in Major League Baseball runs scored, with about 3.3 runs per game, on-base percentage (.282), and they have drawn the fewest walks. Their overall average is anemic as well, at .238. Those glaring, fundamental failures are why the team is 18-24 and hovering near last place in the National League West, already nine games behind their rivals, the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Giants scored a total of 2 runs in the past 2 games pic.twitter.com/BRPYD7nTy8 — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) May 15, 2026

The offensive slump has been widely attributed to the strategy of the Giants' president of baseball operations. Posey emphasizes flat swings, groundballs, and line drives. While this lowers strikeout numbers, it's resulting in far fewer walks and home runs. Manager Tony Vitello has noted that the team’s struggles are partly psychological, with hitters pressing too hard and wasting at-bats because of it.

What's the cure for the Giants?

May 16, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; San Francisco Giants designated hitter Casey Schmitt (10) celebrates with shortstop Willy Adames (center right) after hitting a home run against the Athletics during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

What's been so bedeviling about the aches and pains of the offense is that they have great players in the lineup. Despite his struggles this season, Rafael Devers is just 29 years old and still has a lot of baseball left in him. The same goes for 30-year-old Willy Adames, who should remain one of the game's better shortstops. Both aren't finished in The Show just yet... they just might be finished as Giants sooner than their contracts expire.

However, nursing the San Francisco bats back to life may involve more than just a 'take two of these, and call me in the morning kind of cure. Many fans and even some in the media are already stating fullthroatedly that Posey needs to make an overhaul, if not a total rebuild, of his roster.

Something's got to give in a season where scoring has been scarce. While the fans have waited for this team to show signs of life, it's never going to happen without some kind of shock to the system. The recent trade of Gold Glove catcher Patrick Bailey notwithstanding, this team is still several heartbeats away from being a contender.

So, whether the veterans start hitting or Posey starts making deals? It's time to start the healing process now, before they pull the plug on 2026.