Giants Face Crucial Trade Deadline Decisions on Luis Arraez and Jung Hoo Lee

The San Francisco Giants have important decisions to make before the trade deadline, with second baseman Luis Arraez and outfielder Jung Hoo Lee among the players drawing attention as the club looks ahead.

The Giants must decide whether to keep key contributors Arraez and Lee or use them to reshape the roster for the future.

Arraez has enjoyed a strong comeback season after joining the Giants and returning to his natural position at second base. Before arriving in San Francisco, he spent most of his time at first base with the San Diego Padres. The move back to second base has produced the best defensive season of his career.

The 29-year-old has recorded 10 Outs Above Average this season, placing him in the 99th percentile across Major League Baseball. His improvement on defense has added to an already impressive year at the plate.

San Francisco Giants right fielder Jung Hoo Lee (51) celebrates with second baseman Luis Arraez. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arraez has looked like the player who won three straight batting titles from 2022 through 2024. Through his first 93 games this season, he batted .327 and has continued to provide consistent contact, even though power has not been a major part of his game.

Last week, Arraez also made his position clear regarding any future move to another club. He said he will not switch to another position for a new team. Considering the success he has enjoyed at second base this season, his stance is understandable.

According to Justice delos Santos of the San Jose Mercury-News (subscription required), Arraez is open to signing an extension, but there have not been any formal discussions about a new deal. With the Giants well under-.500, the club has little reason to hold on to players who could bring value in a trade. As a result, Arraez is widely viewed as a strong candidate to be moved before the deadline.

The Giants are also expected to explore ways to reduce payroll. While the club would like to move one or more of its largest contracts, including those of Rafael Devers, Willy Adames and Matt Chapman, that could prove difficult.

Instead, Jung Hoo Lee may offer San Francisco its best opportunity to create financial flexibility through a trade. Lee has delivered solid production on the field this year. Through 90 games, he was batting .304 with a .764 OPS.

Lee remains under contract through the 2029 season, although he has the option to leave the deal after the 2027 season. That opt-out clause could affect trade discussions, but many expect him to remain under contract rather than exercise the option.

The outfielder is owed about $7 million for the rest of this season. He will then earn $22 million in 2027 and $20.5 million in both 2028 and 2029. Altogether, the Giants still owe him about $70 million over the next three-plus seasons.

With the trade deadline approaching, the Giants must decide whether Arraez and Lee remain part of the club's long-term plans or become valuable trade assets.