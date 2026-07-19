The One Move the Giants Must Make Before the Trade Deadline

The San Francisco Giants are one of the few teams that have some clarity going into the final weeks leading up to the MLB trade deadline.

The Giants are nearly 20 games out of first place in the National League West Division and nearly 10 games out of the final NL Wild Card berth. They’re not making a run. The Giants know it. Everyone else knows it.

That means president of baseball operations Buster Posey and his staff can be diligent about planning to sell at the deadline. How much San Francisco should sell is up for debate. But when it comes to the deadline, there is one more the Giants have to make, or they’ll look like they don’t have a clue about the future.

The Move the Giants Have to Make

San Francisco Giants first baseman Luis Arraez. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Luis Arraez loves it in San Francisco. He’s spoken about it several times. He’s made it clear he doesn’t want to leave. Under different circumstances, San Francisco might be trying to extend him. But, with the three-time batting champion having an exceptional season, and with no commitment past this season, San Francisco must deal the All-Star for the best return possible.

In fact, this week, the San Francisco Chronicle’s Susan Slusser told KNBR radio during an appearance that it would be “malpractice” if the Giants didn’t swing a deal.

The reasons are obvious. He’s not attached to a major contract. He signed a one-year deal worth $12 million. Some of the other potential trade targets are attached to huge contracts, including first baseman Rafael Devers, shortstop Willy Adames and third baseman Matt Champan. They’ll be much harder to move, especially with no certainty about the contours of a labor deal next year.

Arraez is an exceptional hitter who is having one of the best offensive seasons of his career, also boosting his value. He is slashing .328/.368/.455 with four home runs and 35 RBI. He’s on pace to have an OPS of .800 or better for the third time in his career.

He’s also more versatile now. The San Diego Padres moved him to first base as he was a defensive liability at second base. But, working with Giants infield coach Ron Washington Arraez has become one of the NL’s best second baseman. It’s taken to the position to the point where he wants to remain there, whether he’s in San Francisco or not.

He has the potential to bring a high return to the Giants, even though teams can’t control him after this season. With his hitting skills and improved fielding, a haul of two or three young players isn’t out of the question.

If that’s the haul, then not dealing him would most certainly be malpractice.