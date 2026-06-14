Giants Move Keaton Winn to Injured List, Recall Tristan Beck

The San Francisco Giants made a pitching move in advance of Sunday’s game with the Chicago Cubs.

The Giants announced that they moved right-handed reliever Keaton Winn to the 15-day injured list with a right elbow strain. To take his place, they recalled right-hander Tristan Beck from Triple-A Sacramento.

Winn last pitched on Monday against the Washington Nationals, which was the last of three straight days on the mound. In that span he pitched 3.1 innings, giving up four earned runs and going 1-1.

Beck was optioned back to Sacramento on June 10 but can be recalled because he is taking the place of an injured player.

Giants Latest Pitching Moves

San Francisco Giants pitcher Tristan Beck. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Winn, a former starter, made the team for opening day and has been part of the bullpen all season. In 29 games he’s gone 2-2 with a 3.23 ERA as he’s struck out 26 and walked nine in 30.2 innings. He has 11 holds and one save in two chances. He’s emerged as one of San Francisco’s few consistent high-leverage options.

He is a four-year Major League vet with a career record of 6-13 with a. 5.33 ERA. In his lone season as a part-time starter in the Giants rotation in 2024 he went 3-8 with a 7.16 ERA in 12 starts.

This is the third time this season that Beck has been called up from Sacramento after failing to make the opening day roster. In six games he has no decisions but a 9.00 ERA with three strikeouts and two walks in eight innings. He’s given up 13 hits and eight earned runs as batters have hit .371 against him.

With Sacramento this season he is 2-1 with a 3.91 ERA in 17 games, with two holds and one save. He has struck out 23 and walked nine in 23 innings as batters have hit .250 against him.

Earlier this week the Giants called up reliever Ryan Walker from Sacramento after the former closer spent more than a month there working on his command. The time included some time at the Giants’ pitching lab at their team facility in Scottsdale, Ariz.

But the Giants didn’t install him as the closer. San Francisco manager Tony Vitello named Caleb Kilian the team’s closer, at least on the short term. He’s taken on the job in the last month and saved for games for San Francisco as it looks for any traction it can to make up ground in the NL Wild Card race.