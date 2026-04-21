If there was ever a team in search of some form of redemption, it's the 2026 San Francisco Giants. After being comprised of a team that battled for a playoff spot a season ago, this year's edition looks as lost as the folks on Gilligan's Island. And just like the classic TV show, the team seems to be in a loop of reruns they just can't seem to get out of.

San Francisco dropped another one on Monday to the Washington Nationals, 3-0, to close out what turned out to be a tough 4- 5 road trip. They currently sit at 9-13, right there with Colorado at the bottom of the NL West Division.

Left-handed pitcher Robbie Ray ( One earned run, one BB, seven Ks in six innings of work) got the starting nod for the Giants and pitched quite well for four innings before running into trouble in the bottom of the fifth.

1 hit, superstar picked off 1st base twice, another 10 Ks....something's gotta give man. Smells like 2025 and this could get ugly quick. 0 production out of anyone on offense, literally nothing. Figure it out boys, figure it the hell out. — Barstool Are Dee Tee (@editti22) April 21, 2026

Nats catcher Keibert Ruiz doubled home Nasim Nunez for the game's first run before Curtis Mead extended Washington's lead to 3-0 with a two-run home run two batters later. The three runs proved to be enough as the San Francisco lumber went to sleep with runners in scoring position. The Giants managed to knock out eight hits, but were blanked on the scoreboard.

Could help be on the way?

Sep 28, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants designated hitter Bryce Eldridge (78) reacts after striking out against the Colorado Rockies in the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

The giants have resisted the urge to call up their top prospect, 6'7" slugging first baseman Bryce Eldridge, preferring to let him bloom in the minors rather than waste a rookie year on a lost season. At this point, his development is more important than trying to save what is becoming an ever-increasingly leaking ship.

While the San Francisco supporters understand that situation, it hasn't stopped several of them from clamoring for the kid. More than his presence, however, the fan base is just looking for a reason to be interested again in what has turned out to be a bitter and bland opening to a new season.

Regardless if they try to patch in some young players, add some veterans to help right the shup, or decide to go for a total rebuild, one thing's for sure: This franchise is at a turning point. They must decide what to do with high-priced, unproductive veterans while cultivating their future. Those will be tough waters to navigate for the Giants' President of Baseball Operations, Buster Posey, in the coming months.