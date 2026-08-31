Giants Legends Bonds and Kent Heal Old Wounds During Ceremony

They say that it's never too late to bury the hatchet and let bygones be bygones. Even in baseball, bitter rivals can eventually become the best of friends.

And that certainly appeared to be the case at Oracle Park on Saturday afternoon, when the San Francisco Giants immortalized Hall of Famer Jeff Kent by retiring his No. 21. Concurrently, the sensational second baseman was able to put to rest some old bitterness toward former teammate and rival Barry Bonds.

Kent played six of his total of 17 major-league seasons with the Giants. A five-time All-Star and four-time Silver Slugger, he captured the 2000 National League Most Valuable Player Award after hitting .334 with 33 home runs and 125 RBIs. He finished his career with a .290 batting average, 377 home runs, 1,518 RBIs and an .856 OPS. The second sacker was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame late last month. On Saturday, his number was retired forever by the franchise in which he flourished.

In what many 'Frisco fans might have thought was a 'hell-freezes-over' moment this weekend, the dynamic diamond duo embraced, and both shared kind words about one another. It was definitely a healing moment that saw the two Giants legends split the clubhouse and the fan base, despite winning two division titles and an NL Championship together,

Bonds Praises Kent

MLB Hall of Famer and former Giant Jeff Kent | Credit: Robert Edwards | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Often surly with the media, the fans, and even his own team, Bonds is still arguably the best player to ever wear a Major League Baseball uniform. The all-time leader in home runs, along with a ton of other achievements and accolades, it's not sure when he might join Kent in Cooperstown. His widely accepted steroid allegations and his attitude toward the press have helped freeze him out of the Hall.

Still the former seven-time NL MVP was more than gracious toward his former comrade, who he once had an onscreen dugout brawl with... in the middle of a game. He lauded Kent's play and his work ethic.

“Jeff was a great teammate,” Bonds said, according to the San Francisco Standard. “We did a lot together, and at times, we didn’t. When it came to being on that baseball field, we would kill for each other. No doubt about it. We were two guys who wanted to be out there all the time. Wanted to be on the field all the time. Wanted to play all the time. Wanted to try to win all the time. You can’t say nothing but positive things about that guy.”

“The man deserves everything he got,” Bonds said. “Jeff was a great player. Jeff and I played great together. It’s like, ‘I can fight my brother, but nobody better fight him because I’ll kill ya.’ Brothers sometimes have their ways.”