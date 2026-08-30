San Francisco Giants Retire Hall of Famer Jeff Kent's Number

The San Francisco Giants organization honored one of its greatest players ever on Saturday, when they retired the No. 21 jersey of Hall of Fame second baseman Jeff Kent.

The RBI machine and steady leader played by the Bay from 1997-2002 and won the National League Most Valuable Player Award during his tenure with the team.

During Kent's six seasons in San Francisco, he hit 175 home runs, establishing himself as one of the best run producers to ever play the keystone. Known for his intensity and old-school approach, he legendarily feuded with the team's megastar outfielder, Barry Bonds. At the same time, both players are remembered fondly by the fans in San Francisco, despite being polar opposites in every way.

One of the greatest second basemen to ever play the game, and one of just six players to go into the Hall of Fame as a San Francisco Giant.



That's our #21, Jeff Kent. pic.twitter.com/w3ZmGO5Dbh — SFGiants (@SFGiants) August 30, 2026

Kent was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on July 26, after receiving 14 out of 16 votes (87.5%) from the 16-member Contemporary Baseball Era Committee.

Despite an often antagonistic relationship, Kent and all-time icon Barry Bonds were an awesome combination at the plate on Giants teams that won two division titles and one National League pennant together — but never a World Series. Their one trip to the Fall Classic was a seven-game series loss to the Los Angeles Angels.

“I got to witness some extraordinary baseball that I guarantee you’ll never see again in Barry Bonds,” Kent said as he addressed the crowd, acknowledging the in-house animosity, per the San Francisco Chronicle, “If Bonds and I weren’t fighting in the dugout, we wouldn’t have what we’ve got, I guarantee you.”

An Era of Excellence

The Hall of Famer in the Giants dugout | Credit: Robert Edwards | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the most accomplished offensive second basemen in baseball history, Kent spent six of his 17 major-league seasons with the Giants, and many will tell you they were the best years of his Hall of Fame career. He became a star with San Francisco, and his teaming with Bonds was a perfect oil-and-water combination.

Kent was a five-time All-Star, four-time Silver Slugger, and the 2000 National League MVP. In that magical season, he hit .334 with 33 home runs and 125 RBIs. After finishing his career with a .290 batting average, 377 home runs, and 1,518 RBI, he was enshrined in Cooperstown earlier this year.

“I’m so glad I got to play here, amongst the fans — you guys — for so many years,” Kent told the Oracle crowd. “And I’m so grateful I get to come back and look up at that number up there. But not my number, all those other numbers, because I know the Giants know how to build culture and legends.”