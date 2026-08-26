Rafael Devers Joins Barry Bonds, Willie Mays in Incredible Giants History

When looking over the San Francisco Giants' 2026 season, there hasn’t been much to celebrate. Rafael Devers continues to impress, though, and this time he has proven yet again why the organization made such a significant investment in him.

He has joined some extraordinary company with his latest achievement. According to Giants PR shared by Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area, Devers has now hit 48 home runs through his first 222 games with the organization. This makes him just the third player in franchise history to reach that mark in that number of games.

Who are the other two?

That would be Barry Bonds and Willie Mays.

That is about as exclusive and elite Giants company as one could get.

Rafael Devers Power Has Translated to San Francisco

San Francisco Giants first baseman Rafael Devers Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Giants have been experiencing a rash of injuries, Devers and the team provided some things to celebrate during the Cincinnati Reds game.

Devers launched a three-run homer Monday night at Oracle Park. It was the biggest blow San Francisco dealt to the Reds in their 5-0 victory. It was worth celebrating for more than one reason. The Giants had been on a four-game losing streak.

Then on Tuesday evening, he hit a long ball again.

Oracle Park isn’t known for being friendly to left-handed power hitters. Devers didn’t let history sway him. He made it.

Comparing him to the only two other Giants who have reached 48 home runs in 222 games put him in the midst of not just two of the great Giants ever, but rather two of the greatest power hitters in baseball history.

Now, let’s slow down just a little. This doesn’t mean that Devers is suddenly headed for the kind of career that either of those two had, but it also shouldn’t go unnoticed.

Forty-eight homers in 222 games equates to 35 home runs in 162 games. That is legitimate middle-of-the-order production.

Important to Giants’ Future

San Francisco Giants designated hitter Rafael Devers Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Looking at where the Giants stand right now and Devers seems like he is even more important.

The 2026 season for San Francisco sure hasn’t gone as planned. The team isn’t even close to being in the playoff picture. Even when they have waved the white flag, the hits just kept coming. Injuries are piling up around them.

At this point, the most important task at hand is to evaluate future talent. But, there’s nothing uncertain about Devers.

He was brought in to be a foundational piece of the lineup, and without question, he is doing that.

There are plenty of things this organization needs to figure out, but deciding whether Devers is in the lineup isn’t one of them.