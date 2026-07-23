Giants' Meltdown Reveals Bigger Problem Than Bad Umpire Call

It’s hard to find ways to be positive about the state of the San Francisco Giants nowadays. The season has been a long, arduous journey toward pain with absolutely no end in sight. Add in this past week’s sweep at the hands of the also-lowly Kansas City Royals, and the agony only becomes greater.

Some will say this misfortune is all because of bad luck. After all, a bad call in Wednesday's 5-4 defeat to the Kansas City Royals could be to blame for everything going awry. Up 3-0 in the bottom of the seventh, the Giants appeared to be well on their way toward salvaging the finale of the three-game series. Then Vinnie Pasquantino led off the frame with a double but veered off the bag and was tagged out by Willy Adames.

At least, that’s what appeared to have occurred.

Tony Vitello got ejected after arguing one of the worst calls you'll see all year pic.twitter.com/nnsFzJI5Sa — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) July 22, 2026

The umpire ruled that Adames pushed Pasquantino off the bag and called him safe. The entire Giants dugout was irate, to say the least, and manager Tony Vitello got himself ejected as a result. While the call was questionable and, in the minds of everybody connected to San Francisco, obviously wrong, it was still something that the team could’ve maneuvered around had it kept its head on its shoulders.

It did not.

Kansas City scored five runs in the inning and never looked back. What was once a promising day at the ballpark for the Giants had quickly turned into yet another bout filled with disappointment and despair. That’s pretty much the 2026 season in a nutshell.

A Defining Response to Adversity

San Francisco Giants first baseman Rafael Devers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where do the Giants go from here? That question has been asked countless times over the last several months with no apparent answer. Day after day, night after night, San Francisco takes the field and promptly finds a way to embarrass itself in front of as big an audience as possible.

Sure, not too many folks around the globe were tuned into Giants-Royals on a Wednesday afternoon in July, but everybody saw the fallout after the Vitello ejection. Everybody saw how the Giants couldn’t handle adversity. Everybody saw how this organization crumbles the second one bad thing happens.

If this team is going to want to succeed in the future, then losses like Wednesday's need to be eradicated from the vocabulary. When an unfortunate call is made by an umpire, the Giants need to pick themselves up and carry on. When the opponent scores five runs in an inning to take the lead, the Giants need to find a way to come back and march toward a victory. Those two objectives are obviously easier said than done, but they’ve been accomplished by this organization in the past. Why can’t it happen again under this regime?

The Giants' 2026 season is effectively over. What happens from this point forward, however, still matters. The way this team responds to adversity over the final months will shape the culture it carries into 2027 and beyond.

Right now, San Francisco isn't just losing games—it’s failing the moments that reveal what kind of team it wants to become. Until that changes, the results probably won’t either.