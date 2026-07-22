Why Trading Robbie Ray Makes Too Much Sense for Giants

The San Francisco Giants need to sell at the trade deadline. This much has been clear for a long time. What hasn’t been certain is which players they’ll decide to ship elsewhere. While that question doesn’t have a definitive answer just yet, it’s fairly easy to speculate who is on the trade block and who isn’t.

One of the prime candidates to be dealt is left-handed starting pitcher and former Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray. A pitcher who was once at the top of the baseball world, Ray has since somewhat come back down to earth, though not as much as some might think. Yes, he’s not the same player who won the Cy Young in 2021 with the Toronto Blue Jays, but he’s also not down in the dumps, either, as he’s recorded a 3.53 ERA over the last two seasons and has rarely been unavailable.

That’s exactly why now might be the perfect time for the Giants to capitalize.

Ray has quietly been one of the better starting pitchers in the National League over the past month. Since June 16, he’s gone 4-0 with a wonderful 1.21 ERA over his last six starts, looking every bit like the frontline arm that once struck fear into opposing lineups every five days. In short, he’s been giving the Giants exactly what every contender covets this time of year: dependable innings with even more dependable results.

Robbie Ray's Stock Is Climbing

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Robbie Ray. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At 34 years old, Ray doesn’t necessarily fit the timeline of where San Francisco appears to be heading. The Giants are well below .500 in manager Tony Vitello’s first season at the helm, and the postseason is nothing more than a distant dream.

As such, President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey has some difficult decisions to make before the Aug. 3 trade deadline arrives. Trading away established veterans is never easy, especially ones who have performed as well as Ray has. But this is exactly why selling — and trading Ray in particular — makes sense.

Contending teams are always searching for pitching down the stretch. Every season, somebody loses a starter to injury or realizes the back end of the rotation simply isn’t good enough to survive October. Ray has quietly positioned himself as one of the more intriguing options on the market, and that’s exactly what the Giants should’ve been hoping for.

A Win-Win Situation for Ray and San Francisco

San Francisco Giants pitcher Robbie Ray. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Every quality outing from Ray accomplishes two things. The first is obvious: It gives San Francisco a better chance to win baseball games. While the playoffs are no longer a realistic goal, nobody inside the clubhouse is interested in rolling over for the final two months of the season. Winning still matters in the Bay Area, even if those victories don’t ultimately amount to much in the long run.

The second benefit is a lot more interesting. Every scoreless inning Ray throws, every quality start he strings together and every contender he shuts down adds another layer to his trade value. Front offices aren’t evaluating what Ray did back in April and May — they’re evaluating who he is right now. And right now, he’s pitching some of the best baseball he’s thrown since returning from Tommy John surgery in 2024.

For the Giants — a team that is preparing for the future instead of the present — that’s exactly the position they need Ray to be in.

Because trading Robbie Ray isn’t giving up on 2026. The ship has sailed. It’s about recognizing that one of your most valuable assets is pitching exceptionally well at exactly the right moment. If that trend continues through Aug. 3, the Giants may be able to turn two months of outstanding baseball into a return that helps shape the next era of triumphs in San Francisco.