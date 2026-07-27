Giants' New Draft Class Just Became Official, but One Name Could Steal the Spotlight

The San Francisco Giants have officially finalized the signings of their first 19 draft picks and five undrafted free agents following the 2026 MLB Draft. First-round selection Jackson Flora is the headline name in the group as he begins his professional career.

The Giants selected Flora with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft. Just one week later, the 21-year-old agreed to a signing bonus of $7,997,500, according to MLB Pipeline's Jim Callis. The Giants have not confirmed the agreement.

Flora accepted a signing bonus that came in nearly $1 million below the $8,988,400 slot value for the fourth overall pick. That decision gave the Giants more financial flexibility as they finalized deals with the remaining players in their 20-player draft class, including high school pitchers Carson Bolemon, the No. 29 overall Competitive Balance selection, and Kaden Waechter, the No. 55 overall pick.

The Giants have now signed their first 19 draft selections along with five undrafted free agents, completing another important step in strengthening the organization's future.

Flora has already reported to the Giants' training facility in Scottsdale, Arizona, where he continues his workouts. The organization hopes he can pitch a few innings for the Single-A San Jose Giants before the minor league season ends.

UC Santa Barbara Gauchos right-handed pitcher Jackson Flora (2 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Bay Area native earned his place as the top-ranked pitcher in the 2026 draft class after a dominant season at UC Santa Barbara. He finished the year with a perfect 12-0 record, a 1.06 ERA, and a school-record 133 strikeouts across 102 innings in 16 starts.

Standing at 6-foot-5, Flora brings an impressive mix of pitches to professional baseball. MLB Pipeline grades his fastball at 70 on the 20-80 scouting scale. He regularly throws it in the upper 90s with strong movement.

Flora also features a sharp gyro slider in the upper 80s, a slower sweeper at around 80 mph, and a kick changeup, giving him several reliable options on the mound.

A San Francisco Connection

His connection to the Giants started long before draft day.

Before attending UC Santa Barbara, Flora played at Foothill High School in Pleasanton, California, the same school that produced former Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford. Like Crawford, Flora grew up supporting the Giants and now has the opportunity to begin his professional career with his hometown organization.

With the Giants' draft signings now in place, the organization will turn its attention to developing its newest prospects. As the highest-drafted player in the 2026 class, Flora remains the player to watch as he continues his work in Scottsdale, and the organization hopes he can make a brief appearance with the Single-A San Jose Giants before the season comes to a close.