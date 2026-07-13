Complete List of San Francisco Giants' 2026 MLB Draft Picks

The San Francisco Giants farm team has already been producing some impact players, and with the 2026 MLB Draft, it was time to start replenishing that system.

After making their first choice at No. 4 overall of Jackson Flora, a right-handed pitcher from UC Santa Barbara, the Giants continued with that trend and emphasized pitching the whole way through.

Eleven of the club’s 20 selections were pitchers. The team also added several intriguing position players like outfielder Peyton Bonds and second baseman Luke Nixon.

President of baseball operations, Buster Posey, continued to build organizational depth with this draft and mixed college players with a few standout high school stars.

Here is a complete list of every player the Giants picked during the 2026 MLB Draft.

UC Santa Barbara Gauchos right-handed pitcher Jackson Flora | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jackson Flora, RHP, Round 1, No. 4

Carson Bolemon, LHP, CB-A, No. 24

Kaden Waechter, RHP, Round 2, No. 57

Peyton Bonds, OF, Round 3, No. 81

Carlos Martinez, RHP, Round 4, No. 118

Luke Nixon, 2B, Round 5, No. 150

Eric Nachtsheim, RHP, Round 6, No. 179

Beau Bryans, LHP, Round 7, No. 208

Cody Brasch, RHP, Round 8, No. 238

Mike Mancini, 2B, Round 9, No. 268

Ian Korn, RHP, Round 10, No. 298

Charlie Bussey III, OF, Round 11, No. 328

Josiah Kemp, OF, Round 12, No. 358

Colin Fisher, LHP, Round 13, No. 388

Alex Solis, RHP, Round 14, No. 418

Drew Smith, 3B, Round 15, No. 448

Dalton Wentz, 3B, Round 16, No. 478

Tanner Malley, OF, Round 17, No. 508

Ryder Brooks, LHP, Round 18, No. 538

Mikey Bell, 3B, Round 19, No. 568

JP Robertson, RHP, Round 20, No. 598

Clearly, there was a large focus on pitching. While the draft is not meant to address immediate needs, it is clear why the Giants decided to put so much focus on pitching.

First of all, you can never have enough, but in the 2026 season, the overall pitching crew for San Francisco is currently ranked number 22 in team ERA at 4.46.

They have given up 420 earned runs and 98 home runs on the season so far. Teams are hitting .248 against them.

There certainly is room for improvement here. Filling the pipeline with pitching is never a mistake.

Now the attention turns to signing this class and getting this group started in the development phases. The team can go back to worrying about the second half, where they are probably just playing for pride at this point.

San Francisco is holding down a 41-55 record going into the All-Star break, which puts them 19.5 games back in the National League West. The playoff train has left without the Giants on it for 2026, barring some incredible miracle run.