Giants Agree to Terms with Franchise Legend’s Nephew on Full Slot Draft Deal

Most MLB teams don’t sign every draft pick. But the San Francisco Giants couldn’t allow this one to get away.

Per MLB Pipeline, the Giants agreed to terms with their third-round pick on Sunday for a full slot value deal worth $877,000. The player has a familiar last name — Bonds.

Peyton Bonds.

Peyton Bonds’ Road to Uncle's Team

San Francisco Giants slugger Barry Bonds. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He is the latest member of the Bonds family to join the organization. He is the son of Bobby Bonds Jr., who is the son of former Giants All-Star Bobby Bonds. Bobby Jr. never played in the Majors, but he did play a decade in the minor leagues after he was selected in the 18th round of the 1992 MLB draft.

That means Peyton is the nephew of Giants legend Barry Bonds, who is also the son of Bobby. Bobby Sr. played with Willie Mays, who was Barry’s godfather.

The youngest Bonds played his first year of college baseball at Campbell before transferring to Rutgers, where he played the last two seasons. Last season he batted .352 with six home runs and 29 RBI. The outfielder from Franklin, N.J., was coming off a 2025 in which he batted .300 with five home runs and 40 RBI. He played a full season in 2025 but injuries limited him to 36 games in 2026.

As a draft eligible junior, he had the option to return to school.

The agreement with Bonds came just a day after the Giants reportedly nailed down their first-round pick, right-handed pitcher Jackson Flora from UC Santa Barbara. He reportedly agreed to a below-slot deal worth $7.997 million. That was $1 million more than he was expected to sign for. That savings was not passed along to Bonds, but it could be passed along to other selections.

With Flora and Bonds locked in, the Giants have two picks in between the pair to sign. That includes compensatory pick and pitcher Carson Bolemon (No. 24 overall) and pitcher Kaden Waechter (No. 57 overall). That is likely where the money saved from Flora will go. Both are prep pitchers that have the option to go to college.

Barry Bonds is one of the most recognizable players in franchise history. He ended his 22-year career — 15 of which was with San Francisco — with seven National League MVP awards, 14 NL All-Star team berths, eight NL Gold Gloves, 12 NL Silver Sluggers, two NL batting titles and three MLB player of the year awards. He is also the game’s all-time leader in career home runs (762) and home runs in a single season (73).

He finished with a career .298 batting average and still leads the Majors in bWAR (162.8), walks (2,558) and intentional walks (688).