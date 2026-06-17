If Giants Pitcher Logan Webb is Auditioning for a Trade, He's Taking Center Stage

Logan Webb continues to shine in the spotlight for the Giants in 2026. In recent weeks, the 29-year-old pitcher has been a star in the dark skies of San Francisco's season. But like many of those bright lights that twinkle in the night, his time in the Bay Area could very well fade out soon.

Webb has taken center stage in his last several starts, just as contending teams are beginning to look towards a pennant chase, while the worst teams will be looking to dump payroll. Given his reliability recently as a starter, Webb is gaining rave reviews for those who might be thinking of doing a little summer shopping.

"When I spoke with someone yesterday who's familiar with the Giants' plans, he said there are zero plans to trade Logan Webb."



As of right now, @Ken_Rosenthal doesn't see the Giants dealing their ace if they start selling. pic.twitter.com/XgvvNpaZSg — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) June 16, 2026

The Giants have publicly denied that they are willing to part with Webb, but it's still just mid-June. In a month or two, that tone may change. Teams desperate for a World Series title may make a Godfather -like offer that they can't refuse. If the veteran starter continues to pitch the way he has recently, he should have a starring role somewhere else.

Webb is 4-4, with a 3.46 ERA, but that reflects a rough start to the season which has hampered his overall statistics. In the month of June, however, he's looked like an All-Star. He's posted a 0.39 ERA in 23 innings, with 18 strikeouts and, astonishingly, just one walk.

Webb Has Looked Like an Ace

Logan Webb | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

This star turn for Webb isn't completely out of the blue. The pitcher has always had a solid array of pitches, but he is seemingly putting it all together now, at a time when he could be his most valuable. Still, fortunes could change, and the Giants at least have to take a look at the options if Webb pitches himself to a level where the club can cash him in for a brighter future. For now, though, they say they want him to be part of that future, as well.

Two things are huge roadblocks to any deal being made:

1. Webb recently returned from a knee injury, which might impede teams from offering enough return on investment for Frisco to bite;

2. He has been pitching well.

With a contract that runs through 2028, a trade is unlikely at this time. Unless something major changes, he's expected to stay with the Giants.

Still, if this trend continues, then a star is being born in San Francisco. It made be hard for the club to hold on to their headliner, despite the fact that they have every reason to want him back for an encore performance.