New Report Reveals How Likely the Giants Are to Trade Logan Webb

As the San Francisco Giants continue to disappear into the background of the National League playoff hunt, the front office is forced to make some big decisions that could impact the future of the franchise.

Sitting at 29-43, the Giants would have to start winning a ton and doing it starting Tuesday to make fans and analysts alike feel as if they have a shot at the playoffs.

Right now, there are a few bright spots on this team, but that only means that other franchises are keeping eyes on them as the trade deadline approaches.

Some of the biggest stars for San Francisco are Matt Chapman, Jung Hoo Lee, Casey Schmitt, Bryce Eldridge, and, of course, ace Logan Webb. And as trade talks heat up, everyone wants to know how willing the Giants will be to shop around Webb.

New Report Gives Webb Trade Talk Update

San Francisco Giants pitcher Logan Webb (62) throws a pitch on the road. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic released an article discussing which Giants players are likely to be traded as the front office continues to debate whether to be sellers at the deadline or not. The most probable players to be traded don't include Webb.

In fact, Rosenthal reports that San Francisco "Has zero plans to part with ace right-hander Logan Webb," as credited to one source. So far in June, Webb has been lights out, giving all the more ammo for the Giants to trade Webb should something drastically change.

Rosenthal did report that the two most probable players to be traded for the Giants are second baseman Luis Arraez and starting pitcher Robbie Ray.

Arraez signed a one-year deal with San Francisco worth $12 million, meaning if the Giants do move Arraez, as he's improved his second baseman skills and is hitting .319 at the plate, his remaining contracted money would go to whoever traded for him, per Rosenthal.

San Francisco Giants second baseman Luis Arraez (1) gestures after he is called out at first base. | John Hefti-Imagn Images

Ray might not attract many suitors, but he does have enough experience to go to a team in need of pitching depth in a potential playoff run. Going into the series against the Atlanta Braves, Ray holds a 4.42 ERA in 14 starts this season.

Rosenthal did mention how Chapman could be an option to be traded by the Giants, which would open third base for Schmitt. However, Chapman has a no-trade clause in his contract and is newly signed to a healthy six-year, $151 million contract.

Keeping Chapman would make the most sense as the front office can formulate the future around him, hopefully in time before he starts to be affected by Father Time.