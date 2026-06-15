Logan Webb Returns to Workhorse Status for Giants after Cubs Victory

The San Francisco Giants had reasons to be concerned after Logan Webb went on the injured list in May.

Those concerns are over now.

Webb claimed his second win of June on Sunday, a victory over the Chicago Cubs in which he only allowed one run that was unearned. But the big deal is that it was his third Webb-type start of the month after missing most of May with an injury and having a short re-entry start to end last month.

Logan Webb’s Last Three Starts

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb. | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Not only is Webb 2-0 in his last three starts. He has a 0.60 ERA for the month, as he’s shaved his season ERA down from 4.82 to 3.46 since that first start on June 3 against Milwaukee. He’s also gone at least seven innings in each of his last three starts, including eight innings each in the first two starts of the month.

He’s given up 13 hits, two runs and one earned run in 23 innings. He’s struck out 18 and walked one. He’s thrown at least 90 pitches in each of those games, including 106 pitches against the Cubs on Sunday.

Yep, he’s back.

The right-hander has been one of Major League Baseball’s rare 30-plus start workhorses since 2022. In each of the last four seasons he’s thrown at least 192 innings. In each of the last three seasons he’s thrown at least 200 innings. He’s won at least 11 games in each of those four seasons, with 15 wins in 2022 and 2025. He’s also struck out at least 163 hitters in each of those four seasons and had a career-high 224 strikeouts last season.

Those are just some of the reasons he’s finished in the Top 11 in National League Cy Young voting each of the last four seasons, including a second-place finish in 2023 and a fourth-place finish last year. It’s also why Team USA manager Mark DeRosa wanted Webb on the pitching staff for the World Baseball Classic, an event he skipped in 2023 to stay with the Giants.

Webb’s season got off to a rough start, but he remained a consistent workhorse until his injury, which was right knee bursitis. He pitched at least six innings in each of his five starts in April before his start on May 5 was curtailed to four innings after he gave up seven hits and six earned runs. When he returned on May 29, he went 4.1 innings and allowed three hits and one earned run.

He’s been himself ever since. Sunday’s start set it in stone.