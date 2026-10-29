Giants Prospect Has Opportunity to Impress but Must Deliver in Arizona Fall League

The San Francisco Giants may not have performed well in 2026, but the future is still bright for the franchise. With a handful of veterans still in the prime of their careers, as well as young players who made their debuts this season, the Giants have one of the best farm systems in Major League Baseball heading into the offseason.

While the Milwaukee Brewers just took home their first World Series title, winning 4 games to 1 against the Tampa Bay Rays, the Giants' focus has been on their prospects in the Arizona Fall League, looking to call up the next big thing at some point in the future.

Of the top prospects who have played for the Scottsdale Scorpions so far, San Francisco's No. 7 prospect Dakota Jordan is doing all he can to fight for an opening day roster spot (should MLB be on a normal schedule next season).

Dakota Jordan's Current Fall League Numbers

National League outfielder Dakota Jordan (23) runs to second after hitting a double. Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's no secret that Jordan can handle the bat in his hands, ending 2026 with 18 home runs and a .283 batting average. However, that came at the High-A and Double-A levels. If Jordan wants to take that next step to the big leagues, he has to perform his best in opportunities given to him.

So far in the Arizona Fall League, Jordan has collected 14 hits in 16 games with the Scorpions. Of those 14 hits, Jordan's collected 11 singles, two doubles and one home run, while driving in 12 RBIs. But just like every other prospect, there are some things for Jordan to work on.

Jordan is hitting .230 with 11 walks to 24 strikeouts in 61 at-bats. That ratio won't cut it in the majors and definitely won't cut it in Triple-A, should that be his next stop on his journey. But while the strikeouts have taken center stage, Jordan has also performed very well overall.

Given the Giants need extra help in the outfield, if Jordan raises his batting average to even a 1-for-4 average, while stealing bases (he's got four without being caught this Fall) and playing notable defense, he could be in a prospect opportunity race with Bo Davidson, who made his MLB debut for San Francisco near the end of the 2026 campaign.

Regardless of whether Jordan makes the opening day roster, his talent is proven enough for him to become a factor in the majors before the turn of the decade, with an MLB ETA of 2028, according to Milb.com.