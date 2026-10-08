Complete List of Giants Hitters & Pitchers Set to Report to Arizona Fall League

The San Francisco Giants elected to lean more toward the future at the MLB Trade Deadline, dealing a handful of MLB veterans in exchange for prospects. Some organizational prospects made their debuts this past season for the Giants, but many are still waiting to show the front office they're MLB-ready.

Luckily for a handful of San Francisco prospects, they're heading to get some extra work this offseason when they participate in the Arizona Fall League. Giants prospects will be members of the Scottsdale Scorpions, alongside prospects from the Detroit Tigers, Houston Astros, Milwaukee Brewers, and the Tampa Bay Rays.

As the Arizona Fall League enters its 34th season, several promising stars have emerged from this league in the past. The Giants are hopeful that some of their prospects will make significant strides toward reaching MLB. Here’s a list of the prospects heading to Arizona to play ball.

Giants Hitters in the Fall League

Hudson Valley’s Kaeden Kent at bat during his game versus the Winston-Salem Dash. Credit | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

OF Dakota Jordan (No. 7 organizational prospect)

One of the biggest names heading to the Fall League for the Giants is Top 10 outfield prospect Dakota Jordan. Jordan is San Francisco's fourth-round pick in the 2024 MLB Draft and made the jump from High-A to Double-A to end the 2026 season.

Before his Double-A promotion, Jordan hit 18 home runs, drove in 66, and held a .290 batting average in 81 games. The best part of Jordan's game is the love for the smaller things, not just power at the plate.

"You don't always have to have your bat to play in the big leagues. You can be big in other spots, like just being a good basestealer and playing good defense, and I really take pride in my defense and basestealing for sure," Jordan said in Jim Callis' MLB.com article.

SS/2B Kaeden Kent (No. 20 organizational prospect)

Texas A&M shortstop Kaeden Kent (6) fields and throws to first for an out. Credit | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Giants' third-round draft pick from 2025 has started his professional career well as a member of the franchise, playing in High-A in 2026. Just 23, Kaeden, MLB Hall of Famer Jeff Kent's son, hit .298 with eight home runs and 48 RBIs in his first season.

Going to the Fall League will only help Kent develop into a better overall player, eventually making his way to Major League Baseball, as MLB.com predicts he'll be a 2028 call-up

3B/2B Dalton Wentz

"A switch-hitter with at least plus raw power and solid arm strength, he hit .265/.368/.429 with one homer during his 13-game pro debut in High-A," Callis wrote of Wentz. The 2026 draft pick looks to make this franchise proud that they took him in the draft over someone else.

Giants Pitchers in the Fall League

A ball bag with the San Francisco Giants logo sits on the field before the game. Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RHP Miguel Mendez (No. 16 organizational prospect)

Acquired from the San Diego Padres at the MLB Trade Deadline in exchange for veteran left-hander Robbie Ray, Miguel Mendez will head to the Fall League to hone his craft on the mound. In his short stint at the Giants' Double-A level, Mendez held a 8.44 ERA in just over 10 innings.

A big reason why Mendez is heading to the Fall League is for the front office to keep him throwing after coming off the injured list in mid-August; it will help the front office know what they have to work with as he continues to ramp up.

RHP Alexander Fuentes (No. 26 organizational prospect)

Another young pitcher looking to improve at a different level in the Fall League will be Alexander Fuentes, who just made the jump to High-A from rookie ball. Fuentes looks to build confidence as he continues to develop as a professional.

RHP Drake George

After missing the 2026 campaign due to injury, Drake George was activated off the 60-day IL on September 15, and will use the Fall League to get back to his former self. Depending on how he performs lets the franchise know which league he'll begin 2027 in.

RHP Randy Rodriguez

San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Randy Rodriguez (73) throws a pitch. Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After missing the 2026 season due to Tommy John surgery, the Giants reliever will head to the Fall League to get back on the right track. Unlike others in the league, Rodriguez has MLB experience, holding a career ERA of 3.06 in 103 innings, with 120 strikeouts and a 2025 MLB All-Star appearance.

RHP Darien Smith

Darien Smith climbed the ranks through the minors for the Giants, beginning 2026 in rookie ball and ending in Triple-A. The Giants need some internal pitching prospects to take a step forward for next year; perhaps it's Smith.