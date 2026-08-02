Giants Put Luis Arraez Back in Lineup Despite Ongoing Trade Rumors

Luis Arraez has been the buzz surrounding the San Francisco Giants as of late. He was scratched from the lineup on Saturday evening due to “cramping,” but given the timing of it all and the trade deadline, speculation ran rampant.

Having Arraez back in the lineup on Sunday may be a clue as to the club’s approach to the upcoming 24 hours.

With the Giants sitting 47-64, the season is all but over in regard to the playoffs. They are 22 games behind the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West. The Wild Card isn’t even in sight.

With all of the trade speculation surrounding Arraez, seeing him back in the lineup on Sunday taking second base against the San Diego Padres has implications.

It doesn’t necessarily mean that trade talks have cooled, but it does provide enough proof that San Francisco sees no reason to take one of its best hitters out of the lineup unless a deal is imminent.

Arraez Remains One of Giants’ Most Valuable Trade Pieces

In 2026, Luis Arraez has been one of baseball’s toughest outs yet again. He is batting .328 with 136 hits, 52 runs scored, 23 doubles, seven triples, four home runs, and 43 RBI. He has a .364 on-base percentage and an .810 OPS across 104 games.

He’s not a home run derby candidate by any means, but he makes contact at an elite level. For contenders who need to lengthen their lineup, he is a perfect candidate.

There are very few hitters who put the ball in play as consistently as Arraez.

Playing Sunday Doesn’t Mean He’s Staying

San Francisco Giants second baseman Luis Arraez Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One can effectively argue that if the Giants thought a trade was on the verge of being completed, they would not have put him in the lineup. What team would risk an unnecessary injury if a trade was in the works?

Instead, manager Tony Vitello penciled him into the leadoff spot once again alongside some of the regulars in the lineup.

The decision indicates that the Giants are still comfortable letting the negotiations play out while they get the benefits of having Arraez on the field.

Sunday’s Lineup Against Padres

Putting Arraez as the leadoff man again is an effort to try to avoid a sweep by the San Diego Padres. San Francisco opened the four-game series with a win on Thursday, 4-1. The Padres came back and won the next two matchups, Friday and Saturday.

2B Luis Arraez (L)

DH Bryce Eldridge (L)

LF Heliot Ramos

1B Rafael Devers (L)

RF Jung Hoo Lee (L)

SS Willy Adames

C Drew Cavanaugh (L)

CF Drew Gilbert (L)

3B Osleivis Basabe

The Giants Don’t Need to Rush

San Francisco Giants second baseman Luis Arraez Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Honestly, maybe placing Arraez back in the lineup is just an indication that the team is weighing its options and taking its time. As they should.

There is little reason for San Francisco to settle for less than full value. Arraez’s reputation is already established as a three-time batting champion. He is an elite hitter. One more game is very unlikely to change how teams look at him.

The Giants are displaying patience to the market. They can continue to listen to offers while also showcasing a talent that could be available.

Whether or not Sunday is the final day Arraez takes the field as a Giant certainly remains to be seen. His return is a reminder, though, that some of the biggest trade deadline deals are still unfolding.