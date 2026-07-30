Giants' Tony Vitello Addresses Potential Luis Arraez Trade Rumors

The San Francisco Giants' fate at the trade deadline has already been decided; this franchise is about to sell. Despite whalloping the Milwaukee Brewers 16-3 Wednesday, their overall record sits at 46-62, placing them in fourth place in the National League West.

While expectations were high heading into the season, the Giants haven't lived up to them, so this trade deadline is unlikely to be encouraging. Rather, veterans on expiring contracts are likely to be sold at the deadline, regardless of whether the players want to stay or not (depending on contract clauses).

One of the biggest names for Giants fans to watch as the deadline looms is All-Star second baseman Luis Arraez. Signed to a one-year deal, it makes the most sense for Arraez to be moved at the deadline, despite comments on being open to a contract extension with San Francisco.

Tony Vitello's Lasting Impression on Arraez

San Francisco Giants manager Tony Vitello (23) stands on the field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following the Giants' beatdown of the Brewers, manager Tony Vitello spoke with members of the media to give his thoughts on the dominant win and, obviously, the trade deadline. When asked about Arraez, Vitello didn't hold anything close to the chest and told the room how he feels about his second baseman.

"He made everybody's day better. My initial answer would be, 'We don't have enough time here," Vitello said in his postgame via KNBR on X (formerly Twitter). "He made literally everyone's day better. Every day, and there wasn't any days off for that theory either."

From the sound of things, Vitello knows that his days with Arraez are limited for the betterment of the franchise's future. Luckily for President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey, he shouldn't have an issue finding a suitor for the three-time batting champion.

Despite a long time on the open market this past offseason, Arraez has elevated his stock once again, performing well both at the plate and in the field. While he still may not blow people away defensively, he's reliable when he takes his position.

For any contending team, adding a player like Arraez should feel like a win. Hits matter in the playoffs, and Arraez has playoff experience, though not very impressive (.224 AVG in postseason). Regardless, Arraez has been a member of three straight playoff teams, so what he's doing isn't bringing whichever franchise down in the slightest.

Fox Sports MLB writer Deesha Thosar predicts that Arraez will land with the Tampa Bay Rays, who sit in first place in the American League East.