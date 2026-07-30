3 Biggest Giants Trade Deadline Rumors That Probably Won't Happen

The San Francisco Giants are expected to stay active before the MLB trade deadline, but not every rumor circulating about the club is likely to become reality. While veterans on expiring contracts continue to generate interest, some of the biggest names linked to trade speculation appear unlikely to move.

Here are three Giants trade rumors that have received plenty of attention but probably won't happen.

1. Jung Hoo Lee

Jung Hoo Lee's name surfaced in trade rumors earlier this month as teams wondered whether the Giants would consider moving one of their most important long-term pieces.

The speculation made some sense at the time. Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey previously suggested that almost everyone except Logan Webb could be available, leading many to believe Lee could command a significant package of prospects.

San Francisco Giants right fielder Jung Hoo Lee (51). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, the Giants have informed interested teams that Lee is off the table. The organization still views the outfielder as an important part of its future.

Lee remains under contract through 2029, although he can opt out after the 2027 season. Even with that clause, the Giants appear committed to keeping him part of their long-term plans.

2. Rafael Devers

Rafael Devers has also generated plenty of headlines. The Giants acquired the slugger from the Boston Red Sox in a blockbuster trade earlier this season. The team's disappointing campaign quickly sparked questions about whether they would consider moving him again.

San Francisco Giants first baseman Rafael Devers (16). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Devers struggled early in the season before returning to his usual production. That improvement reportedly caught the attention of other clubs, and at least one team has contacted the Giants about his availability.

However, completing a trade would be extremely difficult. Devers is still owed more than $200 million, and reports suggest the Giants would likely have to pay tens of millions of dollars to complete any deal. That financial hurdle alone makes a trade highly unlikely before the deadline.

3. Logan Webb

Every seller receives calls about its best players, so it is no surprise that some fans have wondered whether the Giants would consider moving Logan Webb.

San Francisco Giants pitcher Logan Webb (62). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Webb remains the ace of the rotation and one of the organization's most valuable players. He is widely viewed as untouchable, and the Giants continue to see him as the foundation of their pitching staff.

Moving Webb would signal a complete rebuild, and there has been no indication the front office wants to take that approach.

Unless a team overwhelms with an extraordinary offer, Webb is expected to remain in San Francisco beyond the trade deadline.

The Giants still have important decisions to make before the trade deadline. However, these three rumors appear far less likely to become reality than the speculation surrounding them. While San Francisco is expected to make moves before the deadline, those deals are more likely to involve players who are not considered part of the club's long-term foundation.