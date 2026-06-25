Giants Reveal Starting Lineup With Shocking Leadoff Against Jump and Athletics

The San Francisco Giants were in need of a boost and that is exactly what they got on Tuesday night.

Robbie Ray delivered for the team, in fact, it was one of his better starts this season. After 8.0 innings, two hits and just one earned run, Ray finally left the game.

Jung Hoo Lee smacked a second-inning home run to give San Francisco the early lead where they eventually took the win 3-1.

Wednesday night brings a new challenge. Tyler Mahle (1-7, 6.04 ERA) is taking the mound against the Athletics Gage Jump (3-1, 2.37 ERA). Clearly, the pitching edge goes to the A’s here.

The Chapman Experiment?

San Francisco Giants third baseman Matt Chapman | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

The biggest shock when looking at the lineup Tony Vitello is sending out is seeing Matt Chapman as the leadoff.

Over the season, Chapman has been steady, slashing .243/.329/.713 with seven home runs and 42 RBI. But, let’s be honest here...lately that’s not even been close to the case. Chapman hasn’t just been cool, he’s been ice cold.

In the last seven appearances, he has hit .077 with 11 strikeouts. Now he is leading off?

Vitello must be trying to break his slump. He tried this once before on June 14 against the Chicago Cubs. In three at-bats, he delivered a home run and two RBI.

Moving him to the top of the order against a left-hander may be just what Chapman needs to get some confidence and get back to hitting. His numbers against lefties seem to prove that he has the ability to work counts. The question will loom until the game is finished whether Vitello just made the right decision.

Here is the lineup for game two against the Athletics:

3B Matt Chapman 1B Bryce Eldridge 2B Casey Schmitt DH Rafael Devers SS Willy Adames RF Jung Hoo Lee LF Victor Bericoto C Eric Haase CF Jonah Cox

The Pitching Matchup

San Francisco Giants pitcher Tyler Mahle | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

After you get over the initial shock of Chapman being the leadoff, you must recognize the challenge of the pitching matchup.

Jump is one of the better arms in the American League this year. He is 3-1 with a 2.37 ERA and has a strong ability to hold opponents in check.

Mahle, in contrast, has been the weak link of the Giants rotation. He is now 1-7 with a disappointing 6.04 ERA. Now will be the time for San Francisco’s offense to step up and carry the load.

The win on Tuesday showcased what the Giants can look like. Wednesday’s matchup is going to require them to be their best once again.