Giants to Evaluate Matt Chapman’s Injury Timeline After Next Check-up

San Francisco Giants third baseman Matt Chapman has been on the injured list since July 1 with an abdominal strain. His next doctor's appointment may determine the course of the rest of his season.

The Giants announced before Tuesday's game that an MRI revealed Chapman had a core muscle injury. He and the team have already set an appointment with Dr. William Meyers to get a full evaluation. It does call into question whether Chapman will be able to return this season.

If it's determined that Chapman will require surgery, he could be done for the season.

Matt Chapman’s Season

San Francisco Giants third baseman Matt Chapman. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chapman was slashing .235/.324/.368 with seven home runs and 42 RBI in 84 games before he was hurt. He was not on pace to hit 20 or more home runs for the fifth time in six seasons and even if he returns to the lineup, it’s unlikely he’ll reach that plateau. The former first-round pick of the Athletics in 2014 was having another solid defensive season.

Without him in the lineup, the Giants turned to Casey Schmitt at first base. The 27-year-old utility man was having one of the best offensive seasons of his career as he was slashing .271/.301/.483 with 21 home runs and 55 RBI in 98 games. But he suffered a left knee meniscus tear and will be out the next several weeks. The Giants said that he is back in San Francisco going through rehab.

In the short term, the Giants have turned to Christian Koss and Osleivis Basabe to play the position. On Tuesday, Koss started at third and Basabe started at second. The Giants are shorthanded at that position after trading Luis Arraez to the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday. San Francisco traded several other veterans, including Robbie Ray, to build up prospects for the future.

None of those prospects can play third base, especially the way the multiple Gold Glove winner has throughout his career.

Chapman signed a six year, $151 million deal that began with the 2025 season and has four years remaining. There was some talk that the Giants might try to trade Chapman before the deadline on Monday, but nothing transpired.

San Francisco hung on to all its high-priced veterans, including first baseman Rafael Devers, shortstop Willy Adames and outfielder Jung Hoo Lee. All three were on the field for Tuesday's game with the Texas Rangers.