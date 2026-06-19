Giants Set Date for Injured Starter Tyler Mahle to Return to Rotation

The San Francisco Giants are comfortable enough with Tyler Mahle’s recover to set his return to the starting rotation.

The right-hander, who has been out for nearly a month with an injury, is set to start on Wednesday when the Giants are back in San Francisco to host the Athletics. The San Francisco Chronicle’s Shayna Rubin (subscription required) was among the outlets to report the news.

Left-hander Robbie Ray is the current projected starter that day, based on normal rest. My starting Mahle that day it will give Ray an extra day of rest.

No roster moves were announced. The Giants will likely wait until Wednesday to activate Mahle as the Giants are in Miami this weekend to play the Marlins.

The Return of Tyler Mahle

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Tyler Mahle. | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

The Giants placed Mahle on the 15-day injured list on May 29 with a left hamstring strain. He pitched one rehab game with Triple-A Sacramento earlier this week, where he pitched three innings, gave up one hit and one run and struck out three. He did give up five walks, but he was able to work around them.

The right-hander was having a rough season before the injury. Signed to a one-year deal in the hope that he would add more veteran gravitas to the rotation, he was 1-7 with a 6.04 ERA in 11 starts before the injury. He struck out 57 and walked 24 while he allowed 11 home runs in 56.2 innings. Batters were hitting .286 against him, a season after he allowed them to hit just .218 against him while with the Texas Rangers.

Injuries were something the Giants knew they might have to deal with when they signed Mahle. He had fully recovered from Tommy John surgery before last season and he went 6-3 with a 2.34 ERA, with 56 strikeouts and 27 walks in 77 innings in the first three months of the season. But, in June, the Rangers put him on the shelf with right shoulder fatigue, which was later diagnosed as a rotation cuff strain.

Mahle did return for a few starts at the end of the season and finished the year with a 6-4 record and a 2.18 ERA.

He will re-join a rotation that includes Logan Webb, Ray, Landen Roupp and Adrian Houser. Trevor McDonald would be the most likely pitcher to slide out of the rotation to make room for Mahle.