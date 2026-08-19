Giants Rookie Bryce Eldridge Makes Franchise History

Not a whole lot has gone the San Francisco Giants' way this season. From being sellers at the MLB Trade Deadline to flirting with a 100-loss season, it's difficult for the franchise to stay optimistic. However, they do have some bright spots to look forward to beyond 2026.

One of the promising players making an impact on the franchise is rookie first baseman Bryce Eldridge. He possesses all the skills needed to become a powerful hitter in Major League Baseball, and his future in San Francisco looks very promising.

While the season will always have a negative connotation around it, Eldridge will remember his rookie season for setting a new franchise record, not seen, tied, or broken for over 50 years.

Eldridge's 14th Home Run Makes History

San Francisco Giants designated hitter Bryce Eldridge (8) runs to the dugout after hitting a solo home run. Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the series opener against the Cleveland Guardians, Eldridge smacked his 14th home run of the season; it was the most home runs by a Giants player at age 21 or younger in a season since 1959, when Orlando Cepeda hit 26 before his Sept birthday, according to Sarah Langs on X (formerly Twitter).

As reported by NBC Sports, Eldridge trails both Orlando Cepeda (25 as a 20-year-old in 1958) and Willie Mays (20 as a 20-year-old in 1951) for the all-time record. But with the power he has, he could slowly make an attempt at more history before the end of the campaign.

On the season, Eldridge has 14 home runs, 33 RBIs and is holding a .250 AVG at the plate. One thing that Eldridge has to improve on as his career continues is being a more clutch hitter with runners on base. 33 RBIs is strong and all, but 14 home runs and 50+ RBIs look way better.

Currently, the Giants go into the second game of the series in Cleveland with a 51-74 record, which is only a game and a half above the Colorado Rockies for last place in the NL West. San Francisco might not have a chance at the playoffs, but they can play spoiler for others.

Eldridge's home run was the only run that the Giants could score against Cleveland, despite leaving six runners on base. Now, they're on a two-game skid. While Eldridge can't help the cause this season, he has the talent to put the team on his back for the future.

First pitch in game two is scheduled for 3:40 PM PDT.