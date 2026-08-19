Giants' Ugly 2026 Season Shouldn't Define Tony Vitello

When it comes to baseball in the Bay Area, no one's happy right now. Least of all, the die-hard San Francisco Giants fan base, many of whom remember the glory days of the 2010s and the three World Series titles that defined that magical era.

They still pine for those days and the emotions they evoked. Meanwhile, they have been subjected to watching a team that has grossly underachieved now, in 2026. And many of them want to see some heads roll.

While some of the villagers are lined up outside the gate with their torches and pitchforks, San Fran skipper Tony Vitello remains safely locked inside the organization for at least one more year. The team's president of baseball operations, Buster Posey (who was a huge part of those aforementioned title-winning teams), has already stated that the 47-year-old first-year manager would get a second lap throughout the league.

Buster Posey expresses confidence in Tony Vitello’s future with Giants: ‘He’s coming back’ https://t.co/1ty9wDZWgr — John Shea (@JohnSheaHey) August 16, 2026

So regardless of what the Bay Area Boo birds may be hoping for, the St. Louis native will be back at the head of the bench and leading a vastly different roster than the one that's currently constructed. At this point, he's just trying to do damage control and limit the chance of an injury to any of the team's proven commodities.

In other words? He's preparing for 2027 right now, and that's a good thing.

Vitello argues with a home plate umpire | Credit: D. Ross Cameron | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Vitello is a bright young manager with a good mind for the game. He proved that by being one of the most successful coaches in the NCAA ranks, building a powerhouse and eventual College World Series-winning program at the University of Tennessee.

It was enough to convince the Giants to take the unusual step of hiring a college coach - with no prior MLB experience - to lead one of the most storied franchises in baseball. That move also came with criticism, but it was also hailed by some as innovative and groundbreaking.

In the end, it will be proven to have been the right move, as will the plan to keep Vitello in San Francisco, at least for the short term. Handed the keys to a crumbling castle, the team must rebuild with an infusion of young talent. That alone is why Vitello is the perfect man for the job.

His penchant for working with young players, dating back to his days in the amateur ranks, will make him perfectly suited to be a mentor to players like Josuar Gonzalez or Bo Davidson. He fills that bill, as well as already having an established rapport with several young Giants who already played for him with the Vols. Pitcher Blade Tidwell and Gavin Kilen are two Vitello disciples who will be vital parts of the roster going forward.

On top of it all, Vitello has displayed a coolness under pressure. He defends his players; he's an intelligent baseball man, and he has the right demeanor for success. You can't give up on this guy. At least not yet. Luckily, the Giants saw that and decided not to let 'mob rule' affect the process they are putting forward.