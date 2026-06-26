Giants Select Drew Cavanaugh's Contract, Place Daniel Susac on Injured List

Daniel Susac’s injury put the San Francisco Giants in a pinch. Drew Cavanaugh is going to help them out for a bit.

The Giants selected the contract of the minor league catcher before Friday’s game against the Atlanta Braves at Oracle Park. San Francisco needed to move Susac to the 15-day injured list with a back injury. The move came with a caveat. Because Cavanaugh isn’t on the 40-man roster, the Giants had to make a move.

San Francisco opted to designated right-handed pitcher Wilkin Ramos for assignment. He’ll have a week to clear waivers, be traded or accept an assignment to the minor leagues.

As for Cavanaugh, he’ll make his MLB debut on Friday, batting eighth and working behind the plate.

Drew Cavanaugh’s Career

The #SFGiants made the following roster moves today:



• C Drew Cavanaugh (#61) selected to the Major League roster.

• C Daniel Susac placed on the 10-day Injured List with a low back strain.

• RHP Wilkin Ramos designated for assignment. — SFGiants (@SFGiants) June 26, 2026

The 24-year-old from Troy, Mich., is in his fourth year of professional baseball and was the Giants’ 17th round pick out of Division II Florida Southern in 2023. The left-handed hitting backstop has been working his way through the minor league system with little fanfare ever since.

His progress reached a boiling point this year. He started the season Double-A Richmond and was promoted to Triple-A Sacramento on May 12, his third promotion to the Giants’ top affiliate in as many years. He’s put together a career best season in just 54 games with a slash of .311/.449/.550 and a .999 OPS. He also has nine home runs and 34 RBI. His numbers have been especially good at Sacramento — .330/.445/.571 with six home runs and 22 RBI.

His bat looks ready for the moment. The question is whether he’ll be able to handle Major League pitchers.

The catching position has been a revolving door this season for the Giants, starting with Gold Glove winner Patrick Bailey and Daniel Susac on the roster. Bailey’s bat never got on track and the Giants eventually traded him to the Cleveland Guardians, putting Susac in the primary role. Since then, Eric Haase has been the primary backup to Susac. San Francisco has also used Jesús Rodríguez behind the plate, but the young prospect is back at Triple-A.

Ramos made his MLB debut earlier this year and pitched in two games, giving up five hits and five earned runs in two innings.

The Giants are starting a three-game series with the Braves on Friday. After Atlanta leaves town, San Francisco hits the road to end the month of June with a trip to Arizona to face the Diamondbacks.