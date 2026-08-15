Giants Aren't Set at Catcher, Even With the Emergence of Now-Injured Daniel Susac

When rookie standout Daniel Susac went down with an injury on August 10, it was a bad sign for the player and his team, the San Francisco Giants. For the 25-year-old catcher, it's terrible timing, considering he broke through to the bigs with some early success. For the franchise and president of baseball operations Buster Posey, it was a wake-up call that his team doesn't quite have enough depth. Especially among the gathering of talent behind the plate.

The emergence of Susac early in the 2026 campaign allowed the Giants to trade two-time Gold Glove winner Patrick Bailey to the Cleveland Guardians on May 10. From the beginning, Susac has made a case that he was assuming the mantle of the position that Posey once secured in San Fran.

However, he's hit at a pedestrian level as the season has played out, and has been underachieving recently --- almost as much as the Giants (50-72, 23.5 GB) for the five months of baseball we've had so far. Now facing what's left over of a season with nothing left to play for, this time had time to let Susac become 'somebody' at the big-league level, no matter how many growing pains he encountered.

San Francisco Giants catcher Daniel Susac, sidelined because of a fractured patella, hopes for good news on knee but manager said the rookie’s season likely has ended. https://t.co/64CffbRpT8 — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) August 12, 2026

With third baseman Matt Chapman already done for 2026 after surgery ended his season, first-year manager Tony Vitello is realizing that he's getting a crash course in having to operate when the cupboard is bare. With not much MLB-level talent at the position right now, the team is short on those chosen few players who don the tools of ignorance.

“It’s the hardest position to find guys you trust,” Vitello said following Susac's injury, per the San Francisco Standard. “It’s the hardest position to play, day to day, as we’ve seen with wear and tear. But those three guys have the makeup for that. It starts with that. Buster [Posey's] was as good as anybody’s. And you’ve got to have some ability, too. I don’t think those guys are short in any area.”

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Susac, hitting a double against the Texas Rangers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Susac will no doubt return to Spring Training as the incumbent starter behind the dish; He should be. Despite hitting just .243 with three home runs and 22 RBI, he's still an upgrade over Bailey, despite his defensive prowess. He also shouldn't be penalized for getting hurt while playing hard down the stretch. If anything, that should be admired and appreciated.

Backup catcher-utility man Jesus Rodriguez is also out with an injury. So for now, veteran Andrew Knizner can add depth to back up the default starter, Drew Cavanaugh

“It’s a pretty fun situation where everybody’s kind of going through it together, learning the ropes together,” Susac said. “It’s big. It almost makes me feel like I’m the vet, even though I’m not. But it’s been fun to all grow together and have ups and downs as well.”