San Francisco Giants Pitching Prospect Seems Destined for the MLB Rotation

While many of the most prominent and talked-about players in the San Francisco Giants organization currently are position players, the team has a bevy of arms on the farm that will eventually be cultivated for success.

Sure, high-profile names like Josuar Gonzales and Dakota Jordan receive the most ink, but there's one particular pitcher currently toiling at the High-A level who will be joining them as part of the next generation of Giants.

Keyner Martinez is a 21-year-old fireballer, whom the franchise signed out of Venezuela in 2023. He also possesses a sweeping slider that keeps batters baffled. He projects as a middle-of-the-rotation guy when he finally reaches San Francisco, and someone who can maintain a record near .500 while being an innings eater on an annual basis.

Martinez was named California League Pitcher of the Week back at the end of April.

Congratulations to Keyner Martinez on being named California League Pitcher of the Week! pic.twitter.com/ZEobCgtCwQ — SFGProspects (@SFGProspects) April 28, 2026

"Martinez's stuff made a jump last season, with his fastball sitting in the mid-90s and reaching 98 mph with armside run, showing carry at times and downhill plane at others," his official MLB.com scouting report reads. He also added sweeping action to his low-80s slider, giving him a pair of plus pitches. While his upper-80s changeup is too firm and lags behind his offerings, it does flash some interesting fade."

"While Martinez lacks physicality at 6-foot-1 and a listed 165 pounds, he's strong and athletic. He gets down the mound well, providing deception via extension and a low release height. He didn't pound the strike zone as much in the Cal League as he did in the ACL, but he should have at least average control."

What's the Outlook for Keyner Martinez?

Thus far in 2026, Keyner Martinez is 3-3, with a 4.37 ERA and 73 strikeouts over 45.1 innings in 11 starts. While those numbers and his physical maturity have him almost penciled in to pitch by the Bay soon. And, while there's no surefire way to gauge a player who hasn't at least played at the Double-A level yet, hopeful hurler has gotten high marks from those who have seen what he brings to the table.

According to the overwhelming analysis, Martinez is projected to be the team's No. 4 starter by 2028, according to Baseball America. And for good reason, as his. At the same time, there's no denying that a youngster like him, who has his amazing upside, could end up being even better.