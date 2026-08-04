Giants Set Lineup as They Seek Post-Trade Deadline Series Win Over Rangers

The San Francisco Giants moved so many players before Monday's trade deadline that no one was sure what their lineup would look like before their game with the Texas Rangers.

Whatever the case, the remaining Giants took the trade deadline moves as momentum and defeated the Rangers, 5-1, in the series opener.

Granted, Texas helped San Francisco with four errors. But a win is a win. And when one considers where the Giants are right now, they'll take any win they can get.

San Francisco (48-65) traded many of their veterans with an expiring deal, including pitcher Robbie Ray, pitcher Tyler Mahle and second baseman Luis Arraez. President of baseball operations Buster Posey came away with a wealth of young prospects, especially young pitchers that can be added to the pipeline.

He didn't come away empty handed. But he and Giants fans will have to wait awhile to see the fruits of these trades pay off.

Blade Tidwell — the young prospect acquired in a deal with the New York Mets last season — will start on Tuesday for San Francisco. No one on the Rangers’ roster has ever faced him.

Giants Lineup for Aug. 4, 2026

San Francisco Giants pitcher Blade Tidwell. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2B Osleivis Basabe

RF Jung Hoo Lee (L)

SS Willy Adames

1B Rafael Devers (L)

C Daniel Susac

DH Buddy Kennedy

LF Eddys Leonard

CF Grant McCray (L)

3B Christian Koss

San Francisco Giants at Texas Rangers

Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

Series Schedule, TV, Radio

Tuesday: 7:05 p.m. — TV: Giants: NBC Sports Bay Area; Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on BZZR; Giants: KNBR 680, 1510 AM – KSFN; Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270;

Starting Pitchers

Tuesday: Giants RHP Blade Tidwell (0-0, 3.00) vs. Texas LHP MacKenzie Gore (6-9, 4.77)

Three Giants Matchups to Watch

San Francisco Giants shortstop Osleivis Basabe. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jung Hoo Lee: Only four Giants on the roster have faced Gore and Lee is the only one with a hit off the lefty, as he has a .250 batting average in four career at-bats against him. The Giants were smart to take Lee off the trade market. In his last 15 games he’s slashed .328/.385/.586 with three home runs and 10 RBI.

Rafael Devers: It’s time for Devers to get a hit off Gore. He’s faced him nine times and come away with nothing. He’s hitting nicely at the plate right now with a slash of .280/.367/.400 in his last seven games. He’s on pace for another 30 home-run season.

Osleivis Basabe: This guy is just killing it right now. In five games with the Giants, he’s slashed .333/.357/.917 with two home runs and six RBI after not playing in the Majors since 2023. Can he keep it up? That’s the question. But with all the injuries and trades, the Giants would be wise to give him some runway to prove himself.