San Francisco Giants MLB Draft Tracker: Live Updates, Picks, Analysis

Today is the day. The 2026 MLB Draft is here for the San Francisco Giants.

The draft will start at 1 p.m. ET and can be found on NBC and Peacock.

The Giants will hold the fourth overall pick in the first round of the draft, making it one of the more important draft selections to date for president of baseball operations Buster Posey. A legacy has been made in the past through the draft for the Giants, and Posey looks to continue it.

This will be an important draft for San Francisco as the front office looks at adding pieces that can play a role in the rebuild of the Giants sooner rather than later. Their current record allows them a chance to thrive for the future, should these picks work out.

The MLB Pipeline had the Giants' farm system ranked at No. 19 going into the 2026 season. A handful of prospects are still a while out for San Francisco, including No.1 prospect Josuar Gonzalez and Luis Hernandez, but that only means the franchise is on an upward trajectory.

Giants Draft Pick Tracker

Round 1, Pick No. 4:

Competitive Balance Round A, Pick 29:

Round 2, Pick No. 55:

Round 4, Pick No. 90:

How to Watch the MLB Draft

The MLB Draft will be over the course of two days, July 11-12. Day one starts at 1 p.m. ET and day two will begin at 11:30 a.m. ET.

You can watch the MLB Draft:

2026 MLB DRAFT

Day 1: Saturday, July 11 (Rounds 1-4)

• 1:00-2:30 p.m. ET - Preview show + Picks 1-10 (NBC/Peacock)

• 2:30-4:30 p.m. ET - Picks 11-40 (MLB Network, Peacock, MLB.com, MLB.TV, MLB+)

• 4:30-7:45 p.m. ET - Picks 41-135 (Peacock, MLB.com, MLB.TV, MLB+)

Day 2: Sunday, July 12 (Rounds 5-20)

• 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. ET (MLB.com, MLB.TV, MLB+)