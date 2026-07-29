Giants MLB Trade Deadline Tracker: Rumors, Targets, Updates

The San Francisco Giants are expected to be one of the busiest teams before the MLB trade deadline on Aug. 3. Sitting at 44-60, the club appears set to become a seller as it looks to add future talent while creating opportunities for younger players. While no major trades have been completed yet, the rumor mill continues to pick up speed.

Latest Rumors

The Giants are listening to offers for several veteran players, especially those on expiring contracts. President of baseball operations Buster Posey and general manager Zack Minasian could also explore moving some players with longer contracts if the right deal becomes available.

One player who is reportedly off the market is outfielder Jung Hoo Lee. According to multiple reports, the Giants have informed interested teams that Lee is not available. However, they are open to discussing deals involving outfielder Heliot Ramos.

Players Attracting Interest

Luis Arraez remains one of the biggest names on the trade market. The 29-year-old is enjoying a bounce-back season after signing a one-year, $12 million contract with San Francisco. He has earned his fourth All-Star selection while hitting .320 with a .359 on-base percentage and an .805 OPS. His improved defense at second base has also increased his value, making him one of the most attractive rental players available.



Robbie Ray is another veteran generating interest. The 34-year-old left-hander owns an 8-6 record with a 3.33 ERA and has stayed healthy after making 52 appearances, including 51 starts, since the beginning of the 2025 season. Several contenders could view him as an experienced addition to their rotation.



Tyler Mahle has also entered trade discussions after raising his value following his return from a left hamstring injury.

Potential Trade Targets

If the Giants decide to sell before the Aug. 3 trade deadline, the front office could prioritize acquiring controllable young pitching. Prospects such as Ethan Pecko of the Astros, Justin Campbell of the Guardians, Jackson Kent of the Nationals and Brody Hopkins of the Rays could be among the players the Giants target in return for veteran talent.

Has Tyler Mahle Increased His Trade Value?

Mahle's overall numbers do not immediately stand out. He is 2-9 with a 5.31 ERA in 16 starts this season. However, his recent performances tell a different story. After posting a 6.04 ERA through his first 11 starts, Mahle missed about a month with a left hamstring injury.

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Tyler Mahle (54). Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since returning, he has recorded a 3.75 ERA over five starts, including 5 2/3 innings of two-hit shutout baseball against the Athletics. That recent stretch has led some evaluators to believe he could bring back more than expected in a trade.

Why Luis Arraez Is Drawing Interest

The Yankees continue to search for offensive help, making Arraez an intriguing name to watch. His ability to make consistent contact, reach base, and play second base could strengthen New York's lineup.

Arraez has also made it clear that he wants to remain at second base if he joins another club, so any interested team must be comfortable with that role.

What The Front Office May Do

The Giants appear likely to focus on trading veterans on expiring contracts while keeping their long-term core together. Arraez, Robbie Ray, and Mahle remain the most regularly mentioned trade candidates because they could bring back valuable prospects before reaching free agency.

The Giants could also listen to offers for players with larger contracts, including Rafael Devers, Willy Adames and Matt Chapman, though completing those deals would be far more difficult.

Completed Trades

As of July 28, the Giants have not completed any trades ahead of the Aug. 3 deadline. That could change quickly as more contenders begin making offers during the final days before the deadline.



