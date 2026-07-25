3 Giants Expected to Be Playing Elsewhere After Trade Deadline

The San Francisco Giants front office could be busy in the coming weeks, at least if a recent article by Mark Feinsand of MLB.com is proven correct.

In what is expected to be a seller's market with so many MLB clubs still in playoff contention, Feinsand expects the 42-60 Giants to be active in advance of the August 3 trade deadline as they look to unload veteran players in exchange for future assets and free up opportunities for rising prospects like Bryce Eldridge.

In fact, Feindsand laid out three San Francisco veterans whom he anticipates will be wearing another team's jersey by August 4.

Luis Arraez

Luis Arraez has enjoyed a bounce back season as a member of the San Francisco Giants. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Luis Arraez has played for three teams over the past three seasons, and there's every reason to believe he'll be suiting up for a fourth in the near future. Not only is the 29-year-old a pending free agent, but he has enjoyed a stellar offensive season (.320/.359/.805) while earning his fourth career All-Star invite. Signed to a measly one-year, $12 million contract without much of a market, the Giants' bargain signing of their star second baseman could now reap further benefits on the trade market.

A prominent name on the rumor mill, Arraez has helped boost his stock even further by demonstrating marked improvements defensively. Even as a potential rental player, he should carry significant trade value given the number of possible suitors who covet his ability to be a table-setting on-base machine at the plate and a reliable middle infielder on the other side of the diamond.

Robbie Ray

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Robbie Ray | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While it looks like Robbie Ray's 2021 Cy Young season with the Toronto Blue Jays may have been an outlier, the left-hander has, nevertheless, continued a nice career renaissance into his mid-thirties. Now 34 and in his third season in San Francisco, he is 8-6 with a 3.33 ERA, on track to notch his fourth sub-4.00 ERA season in the past six years.

Perhaps most significantly for Ray, health has become less of a question mark. He has now made 51 starts and 52 appearances since the start of the 2025 season after making just eight starts in the two previous seasons combined. While he may never return to a Cy Young level, he might be just as viable a trade candidate as any pitcher not named Tarik Skubal.

Tyler Mahle

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Tyler Mahle | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A look at Tyler Mahle's core 2026 numbers (2-9, 5.31 ERA in 16 starts) won't get any baseball executives excited. However, digging a little deeper on the 31-year-old righty might help contenders unearth a potential high-value trade target.

Mahle struggled mightily over the 2026 season's first two months, posting a 6.04 ERA through 11 starts across March/April and May. Then, he was waylaid by a left hamstring injury that kept him out of action for roughly a month. Since then, he has managed a 3.75 ERA over five starts, including 5.2 innings of two-hit shutout ball against the Athletics in his return from injury.

If Giants brass, including president of baseball operations Buster Posey and GM Zack Minasian, decide to get aggressive in retooling at the deadline, then Arraez, Ray and Mahle could be merely the tip of the iceberg. The club would likely be open to unloading some long-term contracts, including those of Rafael Devers, Willy Adames and Matt Chapman, if they can find an interested taker.

But while those players still have terms in San Francisco beyond this season, there is considerably more urgency to extract some value out of Arraez, Ray and Mahle before it is too late.