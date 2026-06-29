San Francisco Giants Starting Lineup for Tyler Mahle's Start vs. Diamondbacks

The San Francisco Giants hit the road after taking back-to-back series against the Athletics and the Atlanta Braves this past week at Oracle Park. Starting a three-game set with the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Giants are playing some of their best baseball in a while.

San Francisco will have to play much better and more consistently if they want to flirt with a chance of making the playoffs. But as things go, they can't make up the ground all at once, but they'll continue to do so day by day.

The Giants bring in a 17-26 record when playing on the road. The last series they played on the road was against the Miami Marlins, in which they got swept in three games before winning the two series at home.

Giants Starting Lineup Vs Eduardo Rodriguez, D-Backs

San Francisco Giants center fielder Drew Gilbert (0) and San Francisco Giants third baseman Matt Chapman (26) high-five. | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Here's how manager Tony Vitello set the lineup against Eduardo Rodriguez and the Diamondbacks.

1. 3B Matt Chapman

2. 2B Luis Arraez

3. SS Casey Schmitt

4.1B Rafael Devers

5. RF Heliot Ramos

6. DH Bryce Eldridge

7. LF Victor Bericoto

8. C Eric Haase

9. CF Jonah Cox

Tyler Mahle hasn't been stellar for the Giants this season and is looking to lower his overall ERA (5.49) closer to 5.00. His performances this season for San Francisco haven't been what the franchise has hoped for. His one-year deal could be intriguing for an interested, potential contending team at the trade deadline.

This Giants offense has started to play well near the end of the month of June, scoring eight runs in their past two games. They're going to need that kind of success against Rodriguez, who enters Monday night with the fifth-best ERA in the MLB at 2.27.

On top of that, Rodriguez has pitched very well at Chase Field in 2026, holding a 1.84 ERA. That being said, several Giants players in the starting lineup have hit Rodriguez well in the past, including shortstop Casey Schmitt.

Schmitt has secured five hits in eight at-bats against Rodriguez in the past. He's been one of the best hitters for San Francisco in 2026, entering the game with a .290 average and 16 home runs. His being in the third spot is best for business for the Giants.

Matt Chapman is the only starter who's taken Rodriguez deep, however, holding a .333 average (8-24) in the past. Chapman is hitting .211 over the last seven days, but has found his power stroke in June overall.