Giants' Ugly Loss to Diamondbacks Highlights Familiar Problems

Sometimes it’s just not your night. Unfortunately for the San Francisco Giants, it hasn’t been their night more often than not.

As the Arizona Diamondbacks scored run after run after run on Tuesday night at Chase Field en route to an 8-2 victory, Giants fans had to be sitting at home wondering how in the world everything devolved into this.

Five years ago, San Francisco had a 107-55 record and was atop the National League West. Sure, the team was bounced in the NLDS by the rival Los Angeles Dodgers, but hope seemed to spring eternal in the Bay Area. Everything was going to be alright in the long run.

Tuesday night's loss was the 50th defeat the Giants have suffered this year. With a record of 35-50, San Francisco is far out of the race to make the postseason. In fact, it’s probably time to pack up those hopes and dreams for good.

While the loss might be one of many — making it quite easy to throw it straight into the garbage bin and forget about it for the rest of time — there are still some takeaways that should be discussed before everybody moves on. Here are a couple of thoughts on the Giants' 8-2 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Landen Roupp's Inconsistency Remains a Concern

San Francisco Giants pitcher Landen Roupp. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Landen Roupp has had a weird year. He’s had starts where he’s been extremely competent, limiting opposing lineups to minimal damage. He’s also had starts where the bottom completely falls out.

Take his June 1 outing against the Milwaukee Brewers. Roupp allowed eight runs on eight hits over the course of four innings, walking five batters in the process. That was a bad day.

His effort against the Diamondbacks was just as paltry. He only lasted 2 2/3 innings, allowing six runs on five hits. He struck out four but walked six. Yeah, that’s right. Six! In just 2 2/3 innings. That’s truly an accomplishment in the worst sort of way.

Should Roupp show more consistency the rest of the way, there’s a chance he could be a part of the Giants' long-term plans. After all, he’s only accumulated just over a year of service time and is under club control through 2031.

But if he continues to put up stinkers like he did Tuesday night, then any hope that he can be a lynchpin on the pitching staff is fool’s gold.

Luis Arraez Did Everything He Could

San Francisco Giants second baseman Luis Arraez. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hitting is hard. Everybody knows this, none more so than the San Francisco Giants.

Except Luis Arraez, of course.

Arraez is slashing .326/.362/.450 so far in 2026. Every step of the way, he’s shown that he was a wonderful addition to the Giants' lineup. It’s such a shame that his most meaningful contribution will be as a great trade asset at the deadline in a month and a half.

Luis Arraez gets the Giants on the board pic.twitter.com/U0uxkdg9cb — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) July 1, 2026

Anyway, Arraez balled out at Chase Field on Tuesday evening. Of the Giants' four hits on the night, Arraez had three of them. He led off the game with a single to center field and then followed that up with a triple in the third. He then proceeded to blast a 399-foot solo home run to right field, cutting the lead to 6-1. (That tally obviously didn’t end up doing all that much in the long run.)

If only he could’ve collected a double before the contest concluded. A cycle would’ve been such a cheerful sight on such a dreary night.

On paper, the Giants should have a good offense, with Arraez right at the center of it. But baseball games aren’t played on paper. San Francisco sure wishes they were, though.