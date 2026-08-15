Giants Receive Encouraging Injury Update on Matt Chapman

One of the bigger reasons why the San Francisco Giants' 2026 season went off the rails was the loss of All-Star third baseman Matt Chapman. Chapman, who was hitting .235 before being placed on the injured list, didn't look like the version of himself fans had grown accustomed to.

In his first two seasons with the franchise, Chapman hit 20+ home runs and has been a big part of the offense. But earlier this season, back in April, to be exact, the Gold Glove third baseman knew something was off.

It wasn't until the Giants' series against the Arizona Diamondbacks that Chapman knew he couldn't play any longer with the injury he'd suffered. Placed on the 60-day IL and requiring season-ending surgery, San Francisco got some semi-good news, at least that can affect the 2027 campaign.

Chapman Injury Update

San Francisco Giants third baseman Matt Chapman (26) tracks down a ground ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports, Chapman underwent successful surgery, repairing a core muscle that tore off the bone in two places back in April. Pavlovic also notes that Chapman has an injury recovery time of about eight to ten weeks.

Some might say that Chapman's toughness affected the franchise negatively, as he clearly wasn't the same player at the dish, but hindsight is always 20/20. Regardless, the Giants are out of playoff contention and can focus on what's to come in the future.

At the end of the day, manager Tony Vitello wants Chapman to return to the field as healthy as possible, offering his own thoughts on his All-Star third baseman.

"Light-hearted mood; it went very well," Vitello said, telling reporters on NBC Sports Bay Area on YouTube about Chapman. "A lot of waiting and seeing and resting and now all that's behind him, and he can move forward. I'm sure it'll be good to get home to his family. Be good to see him, too."

Chapman is under contract until the 2030 season, so getting healthy and ready to play next season is a top priority for a Giants franchise that could have one of the biggest turnarounds in the MLB in 2027.

The best way for Chapman to prove he's 100% when he returns to the field is by producing. Fans and coaches shouldn't expect Chapman to play any less hard, as he'll likely be making diving stops and sliding plays again in no time, while getting back to the power the team knows he has.