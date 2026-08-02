Why Not Trading Jung Hoo Lee is Best Move For Giants Nearing Deadline

Among the names that were being mentioned that the San Francisco Giants might deal away by the Aug. 3 MLB Trade Deadline, Jung Hoo Lee seemed like an odd choice.

One of the team's more popular players in the locker room and a developing star in the lineup, the 27-year-old should remain firmly entrenched in his new home by the Bay. Now? It appears he will be.

Just recently, Lee looked to be on the open market. However, it appears a more sensible thought process has emerged, according to Marcus Smith of USA Today.

President of baseball operations Buster Posey has, in so many words, made Lee 'off limits', in much the same class as front-line starting pitcher Logan Webb and slugging superstar-on-the-rise, rookie Bryce Eldridge. That's a winning scenario all around — for Lee, the team, and the San Francisco fans. Lee is just now hitting his stride on this side of the Pacific, and he's likely to only get better.

Lee is hitting .298, with six home runs and 40 RBI so far in 2026, while providing left-handed clutch hitting in the few instances where the hapless Giants have needed it. On top of his performance at the plate, Lee is considered a steady right fielder, but not quite elite. He has barely above-average speed, but he's a savvy runner and can take the extra base when necessary. Known for limiting his mistakes, he has become a quiet, steadying force in San Francisco's stormy season.

Why Keeping Lee Makes Sense

Lee, taking a seat in the Giants' dugout at Oracle Park | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the variables you can't really put a statistic behind is the attitude and demeanor that Lee brings to the game. While not a loud, 'rah-rah guy', he's a fun-loving and charismatic figure. He's essentially been embraced by the city and the organization for his positive approach.

He's even been known to crack a few jokes and display an impish, mischievous sense of humor at almost always the perfect time. In short, the youngster has captured a whole lot of hearts in San Francisco.

Lee's contract carries an average annual value of $18.3 million. He also has an opt-out clause that will kick in after the 2027 season, which makes adding him a much riskier proposition for a team wanting long-term value out of an acquisition.

With all the arguments for keeping Lee and so many factors riding a wave against it, it's best to let the rising star play things out at Oracle Park. Who knows? He's still young enough that he could end up being a leader and mentor to the explosive crop of talent the Giants have on the way to the Majors right now. It could all fall into place. That's why when Monday passes, Jung Hoo Lee will still be playing baseball just as he should be: in a San Francisco Giants uniform.