Is Heliot Ramos standing on shaky ground in San Francisco?

For Heliot Ramos, things have gotten ugly. His season mirrors that of his team thus far, and it's been miserable for both. The San Francisco Giants are 7-12 and already looking like they're on their way to long and lost Summer. There's plenty of blame to go around, but Ramos' alarmingly low numbers have made him the target of a lot of criticism.

At the same time, if Ramos is a scapegoat for the sour start to the season, he's certainly earned that label. The 26-year-old outfielder, who was an All-Star in 2024, has looked lost at the plate. He's hitting .231 with seven RBI and a paltry .527 OPS in 65 at-bats. He has yet to register a home run or a stolen base through the club's first 19 games.

Heliot Ramos is out of the starting lineup for a second straight game.



Willy Adames had hit leadoff for 15 straight games dating back to March 30.



Luis Arraez hasn't hit leadoff since the second game of the season (March 27). https://t.co/lIKfx5JLzJ — Justice delos Santos (@justdelossantos) April 16, 2026

Ramos has seen his playing time dwindle in the past week, and it looks like he's in danger of slipping to the bench or worse. It's doubtful the team would outright release him, and he has very little trade value right now. It might be a smarter move to use him sparingly --- or send him to the minors and try to include him as part of a package to a contender at some point this season.

What's next for the San Francisco Giants?

Mar 2, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Francisco Giants manager Tony Vitello against the Chicago White Sox during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With the Giants finally snapping their four-game winning streak on Thursday against Cincinnati, 3-1, it's time for a reset. The team ships out to D.C. for a three-game set against the Washington Nationals, and the goal should be to win that series and make their way back to the Bay. Taking two-out-of-three would be the right step forward for manager Tony Vitello's team.

Vitello on if today's win can act as a spark for the Giants moving forward 👀 pic.twitter.com/P815kHbSOY — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) April 16, 2026

Righthander Logan Webb (1-2, 5.25 ERA) will take the hill in the rubber match for the Giants. The Nats will counter with fellow righty Zack Littell, who is 0-1 with a 4.20 ERA and 10 strikeouts. Webb will look to bounce back after his last start on April 11 against the Baltimore Orioles. Webb took the loss, allowing four runs with six strikeouts and three walks over six innings.

Following the road trip, the club returns to Oracle Park for a huge series against their historic rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers. Then, the Miami Marlins come to San Francisco for three more at a time when they really need to right the ship.