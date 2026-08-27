History is Made as Giants Bullpen Blows 2,200-Game Winning Streak

It's been a season in hell for the San Francisco Giants, one cursed by injuries, inconsistency, and ultimately, underachievement. The Boys from the Bay were expected to at least have some kind of shot at a Wild Card slot, but they've been closer to last place. At 52-79, they're struggling to stay out of the cellar, only leading the NL West's perennial punching bags, the Colorado Rockies, by just two games.

While this team has issues from its lineup to its rotation, it's perhaps the bullpen that has been the most puzzling aspect of the San Fran season. Giants relievers currently rank 18th in MLB and have 20 blown saves as a unit. But they had to really pull off a minor miracle to reach the level of humiliation the group suffered last night in their loss to the Cincinnati Reds.

The Giants were 2,208-0 all time when leading by 6+ runs in the 9th before today’s loss to the Reds. This is their 11th loss when leading in the 9th inning this season, the most in MLB. The 8 blown 9th inning leads before the all star break was the most by any MLB team in… — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) August 27, 2026

The Giants blew a six-run lead when the Reds rallied for seven runs in the top of the ninth inning, mounting a 19-9 comeback. After starter Logan Webb surrendered just two earned runs in six innings with six strikeouts, the gasoline squad showed up to light the fire. The 'Frisco bullpen allowed seven, with Spencer Bivens tagged for four of those runs.

THAT was a franchise first. After going 2,208-0 throughout their history, when leading by overruns in the 9th, the team made the worst kind of history. A type of nearly biblical proportions, because, quite frankly? 2200 is more times than Moses and Methuselah blew out their birthday candles... combined.

Giants manager Tony Vitello was incredulous after the game. In fact, he seemed as if there was no salvation for his team after committing a sin like that meltdown.

“Don’t really have a word for it,” the San Fran skipper said, per MLB.com's game coverage. “It’s more than unfortunate.”

Worst Giants Bullpen Ever?

San Francisco Giants pitcher Spencer Bivens | Credit: Eakin Howard | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Many fans and observers are beginning to argue that this might be the most flawed bullpen in the team's long history, and there doesn't appear to be much redemption for these relievers. President of baseball operations Buster Posey is expected to heavily target pitching this offseason, and the organization has arms on the way who could at least do as well as the current crop of bullpen dwellers.

But is this really the worst relief corps in the Giants' 143-year existence? Not quite, but their numbers are like a scarlet letter. The 'pen has been shamed by a 4.17 ERA, which ranks 25th in MLB and their 20 blown saves are tied for third.

But of all the blowups and breakdowns, Wednesday's was the worst, not just for 2026, but of all time. And it's a sign that most of these guys will be placed in purgatory when the postseason ends. It's time for a coming-to-Jesus moment for the Bay Area bullpen.