SF Giants Completely Reshuffle Lineup for Series Finale Against Reds

The San Francisco Giants and their fans have something they can be happy about. They have already secured a series win over the Cincinnati Reds. On Wednesday afternoon, they will be trying to finish the sweep behind Logan Webb.

Coming into the final game against the Reds at Oracle Park, the Giants are now 54-78. That’s not much to celebrate. But with all the unfortunate news that keeps coming out of this organization, a series win is something.

Two pitchers down in two consecutive days. A season that is sure to be over when the playoffs start. Fans have to find a bright spot somewhere.

Manager Tony Vitello is reshuffling the lineup for the finale, largely because the team will be facing the Reds left-hander Nick Lodolo.

The only man in the same position from Tuesday is Rafael Devers.

San Francisco Giants Starting Lineup vs. Reds

San Francisco Giants designated hitter Rafael Devers Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jonah Cox, CF Rafael Devers, 1B Osleivis Basabe, DH Buddy Kennedy, 3B Turner Hill, LF Andrew Knizner, C Christian Koss, SS Grant McCray, RF Shay Whitcomb, 2B

Webb will be making his 24th start of the season for San Francisco. The right-hander enters Wednesday with an 8-8 record, 3.75 ERA and 112 strikeouts.

The first pitch is scheduled for 12:45 p.m. PT.

Giants Changing Things Up

The changes for the Giants lineup start right at the top.

Drew Gilbert has been the leadoff hitter the past two games and is out of Wednesday’s lineup. Jonah Cox is playing center field and will take the first spot in the batting order against Lodolo.

Designated hitter Jung Hoo Lee is getting the day off as well on Wednesday.

That opened the door for Basabe to make a big jump up in the order. He finds himself at No. 3 behind Devers. Buddy Kennedy will bat cleanup and play third base after Shay Whitcomb started there on Tuesday.

Drew Cavanaugh caught Tuesday night’s victory but Andrew Knizner will be behind the plate Wednesday.

Overall, this is a very different look, but given the state of affairs around the Giants organization, it is hardly surprising.

Logan Webb Looks to Finish Sweep

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Giants pitching staff is truly beat up. San Francisco is hoping to change the streak of injuries on Wednesday. Houser had to depart the game on Tuesday after only pitching 1 2/3 innings.

Monday evening, Carson Whisenhunt was forced out with left elbow discomfort. He has since been diagnosed with a torn ulnar collateral ligament and it looks like surgery will be required.

Webb will walk out to the mound on Wednesday with a 3.75 ERA across 141 2/3 innings this year. He’s allowed 122 hits and walked only 35.

The Giants need Webb to go deep into the game to give the bullpen a bit of a break.

Rare Chance to Sweep Exists

Wednesday against the Reds, the Giants have an opportunity to put together one of their better, maybe the best, series of the entire year.

They have held Cincinnati to one run through the first two games. Now they face Lodolo who will take the mound at 3-3 with a 5.04 ERA and 59 strikeouts.

Webb has a chance to carry the team to a sweep, and that is significant. The Giants haven’t accomplished that all year.