The San Francisco Giants made some notable mid-week roster moves ahead of their game against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday. Outfielders Jared Oliva and Harrison Bader were placed on the Injured List, while outfielders Drew Gilbert and Will Brennan were recalled from Triple-A Sacramento.

So, while Oliva works his way back from a wrist fracture and Bader fights off a hamstring strain, these two fresh faces will get an opportunity to help shore up the Giants' 29th scoring offense. Brennan is a solid contact hitter who was hitting .392 at Triple-A Sacramento when he received the call from the big club. He's a lefthanded bat and a 'high-average guy', but he's got very little boom in his bat. The 28-year-old only has 14 Major League homers in 817 career at-bats in the bigs.

The San Francisco Giants had to restock their outfield after injuries to Harrison Bader and Jared Oliva, recalling hot-hitting Will Brennan and Drew Gilbert. https://t.co/TNrQymvbfE — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) April 15, 2026

Gilbert, 25, showed some brief flashes of excellence in Sac Town, hitting .289 in 45 at-bats to start off the 2026 campaign. Providing lefthanded lumber just like Brennan, the 5'9" outfielder also produces little power, hitting just48 career home runs in a little under 1200 at-bats between both the Minors and The Show. He saw limited time at the big-league level in 2025, hitting .290 with three home runs and 13 RBI.

The Giants' incoming intangibles

Sep 28, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Drew Gilbert (61) collects a ground ball hit by the Colorado Rockies in the fifth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Brennan (who signed a major league deal with the Giants during spring training) could end up being a key contributor for the ballclub this season, depending on how long Oliva is out.

“In spring training, he showed he could hit with anybody,” San Francisco skipper Tony Vitello said. “Then he went out with (Sacramento), and those guys have a good group. … If I’m not mistaken, he hit better than anybody.”

Meanwhile, Bader isn't expected to be out and is slated for an April 22nd return. At that point, the club will have a roster decision to make, and they will likely keep whichever call-up is producing the most.

“With those guys in particular, it could’ve helped last night having some left-handed bats to go to, whether it be in a pinch-hitting situation or when guys have splits that lean on a little bit more one side or the other,” Vitello commented. “I think it can be a boost, for sure.”