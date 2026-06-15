How Giants Ace Has Taken His Game to Another Level in June

The San Francisco Giants salvaged a game against the Chicago Cubs to avoid the sweep on Sunday on the back of ace Logan Webb. When the Giants required a big win as the month carried on, they turned to their ace, and once again, he delivered.

Overall, 2026's version of Webb on the mound for San Francisco is proving to be a positive point for the franchise as they continue to slip in the standings. After beginning his season rough, posting a 7.36 ERA in two March starts, Webb is starting to play like the Cy Young candidate that he is.

June's Dominance for Webb

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb (62) delivers a pitch. | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Following his dominant start over the Cubs, where he went eight innings allowing one run across seven hits and eight strikeouts, with zero walks, Webb lowered his season ERA to 3.46 after entering the month with a 4.82 ERA.

If Sunday's outing wasn't enough for fans across Major League Baseball to consider adding Webb's name on their 2026 All-Star Game ballot, his overall performance thus far in June should be reason enough.

This month, Webb has started three games and holds a 0.39 ERA in 23 innings, with 18 strikeouts and one walk. Over the last seven days the Giants ace holds a 1.13 ERA, further proving why he shouldn't be forgotten about.

However, this kind of June could only increase conversations in the front office about whether or not they should trade Webb to a contender and add either prospects or MLB-ready players in San Francisco.

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb (62) delivers a pitch at Coors Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Webb will have two and a half years left on his five-year $90 million contract, which would be a larger contract for an opposing team to add to their payroll, but it could be worth it for the future of Giants baseball.

Webb has a natural attitude of a competitor who wants to succeed at the highest level. Following his masterful performance, Webb told reporters that he vouched for himself to stay in the game in the eighth inning to manager Tony Vitello, stating, "I pretty much said F yeah, I'm good, let's go," when he was asked if he was good to stay in the game, despite approaching 100 pitches; via KNBR on X (formerly Twitter).

The Giants will send Webb to the mound next on Saturday on the road against the Miami Marlins, hopefully continuing the dominance he's had this far into June.