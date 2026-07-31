Giants' Rotation Remains Full of Question Marks as Season Reaches August

Lacking in several areas, the San Francisco Giants are in a bit of an organizational quandary. Strapped with a high payroll and poor results in 2026, they head into Monday's trade deadline desperately needing to upgrade in nearly every aspect of their overall game.

As July draws to a close, the Giants are sitting at 46-62 and 22 games behind the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West. That's a clear indication of the galactic difference in where each franchise is positioned right now, at least in terms of the pecking order.

The Giants are quite arguably baseball's biggest underachievers right now; the Dodgers are currently favored to win their third straight World Series. One is a modern dynasty. The other is a miserable disaster. So, San Francisco has a world of distance to make up if it wants to return to their former glory.

One of the biggest reasons there's a chasm between the two clubs is the contrast in pitching — especially in their respective starting rotations. While it seems as if Los Angeles is stacked with aces, the Giants have mostly turned to Logan Webb to be their ace. He's hardly been a true front-line, dominant hurler, posting a record of just 6-7, but a solid 3.93 ERA. He's definitely a keeper and someone that the franchise's president of baseball operations, Buster Posey, has figured in for 2027.

Hopefully for San Fran's sake, they can surround Webb and some of the team's potential, up-and-coming starters like Carson Whisenhunt and Landen Roupp to get this crew back to respectability. Because right now? This five-man grouping isn't ready for prime time, and they couldn't possibly be right for a playoff contender.

What's on the Giants' Agenda?

Giants manager Tony Vitello | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the team's overpriced position players and the uncertainty of a labor stoppage, it's difficult to know what Posey & Company will try to pull off. Many clubs are waiting out the offseason to find out if there will be a salary cap or any restructuring that could throw things off balance.

In other words? It's tough to plan for an uncertain future. The team must hope for the best when it comes to Rafael Devers and the like, but there's plenty of room to work with the staff. However, the team is already strapped for cash and not in a position to bet big on a dominant starter — especially when they are so rare and at a premium in the modern era of MLB.

At this point, the team could explore the option of moving Robbie Ray, but he wouldn't yield a substantial return. He's a pending free agent who would be considered a Fall rental for a team like the aforementioned Dodgers or the New York Yankees. But whatever the team gets back won't fill his place in the pitching rotation. At least, not immediately.

That's why, as much as Giants fans may want to see the Bay Area nine pull off some shrewd trades before Aug. 3, it's doubtful they can get much accomplished. The environment isn't right for a major move, and nothing small will suffice. So, there may be some tremors and minor deadline deals for the Giants' starting staff, but it's more likely to happen once the dust clears and the ground stops shaking. Baseball must set the market first, before they can decide what their strategy will be in the arms race.