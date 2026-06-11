Everything Is Clicking for Matt Chapman at the Plate This Month

The San Francisco Giants get to enjoy their off day on Thursday after taking the series finale at home against the Washington Nationals, with game three's win coming on a walk-off grand slam from Bryce Eldridge.

While Eldridge was the hero on Wednesday, third baseman Matt Chapman has been one of the heroes of June thus far for the Giants. Eldridge's home run will take center focus in game three, but Chapman remains a healthy and consistent player for San Francisco.

Collecting four hits, two of which are home runs, scoring three runs, and driving in three RBIs on Wednesday has just been the MO for Chapman since the calendar turned over to June. His four-hit performance extended his hitting streak to four games, as he looks to continue the streak against the team he began it against, the Chicago Cubs.

The Baseball is a Beachball for Chapman

San Francisco Giants third baseman Matt Chapman (26) hits a single. | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

On the off day, when taking a look at Chapman's performance in June, he has hit .469 at the plate with a .548 OBP, 1.000 SLG, and 1.548 OPS over 32 at-bats. Additionally, Chapman has sent five home runs over the wall, has driven in 18 RBIs and has walked six times compared to four strikeouts.

On his hitting streak, Chapman has lifted his batting average on the season from .239 to .262, which, if he were to end the season tomorrow, he'd have his best batting average with the Giants since signing with them back in 2024.

This is the kind of performance San Francisco needs at the plate from one of their superstars, as they continue to look up at others ahead of them in the NL West standings, but also the NL Wild Card standings. The Giants sit 15.5 games back of first place in the division and eight games back of the Wild Card race.

There's still a path for the Giants to improve this summer, but they're going to have to play sound baseball, unlike letting up a lead as they did in game one against Washington in the ninth inning just to lose the game.

Regression is bound to happen in Chapman given the hot streak he's been on this month, making it much more important for the Giants to ride this wave of wins. San Francisco hasn't won back-to-back series since doing so back in early May against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Los Angeles Dodgers.