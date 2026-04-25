Investment group headed by Jared Kushner buys a stake in the San Francisco Giants

Billionaire financier Jared Kushner, who has gained public prominence as the wife of Ivanka Trump and the son-in-law of the President of the United States, and his venture capital firm have agreed in principle to purchase a portion of the San Francisco Giants franchise.

Thrive Capital, a venture firm founded by Kushner, is a major investor in innovative companies like OpenAI and SpaceX. The deal with the Giants will be the first investment from Thrive Eternal, a new subsidiary designed to invest in cultural assets, according to Forbes.

Billionaire Josh Kushner's Venture Firm Invests In San Francisco Giants—Its First Sports Bethttps://t.co/9vAzt8lTxd pic.twitter.com/Dev2nixcQQ — Forbes (@Forbes) April 24, 2026

According to a social med post by Kushner the firm's strategy is focusing on cultural investments as much as technological ones. Their investment portfolio widens great with a foray into North American sports, and the First Son-in-Law is betting that, in the ling run. this expansion opens up even more entertainment opportunities.

“Our first partnership is expected to be with the San Francisco Giants - an institution built on more than a century of shared identity and community, and among the most iconic sports franchises in America,” Kushner posted on his X account. “We have reached an agreement, subject to league approval, to acquire an ownership stake. We feel privileged by the opportunity to be long-term partners to the Giants.”

In the same report, Forbes estimated the San Francisco Giants are worth around $4 billion, which makes them the fifth most valuable MLB team.

What does this mean for the team?

Mar 27, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Bunting hangs from the main entrance of the stadium before the game between the San Francisco Giants and the New York Yankees at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

In terms of the baseball product, not much will be affected by this transaction, based on early reports. Minority owners are typically known as 'money people' - those who look at a franchise strictly as an investment and not as a vanity project... or to have some say on the competitive side of things.

Kushner appears content in that role. Despite having the influence of being part of the Trump Empire, even his power and influence shouldn't have a ripple effect on baseball operations. This is a financial move, not a baseball one.

The onyl potential drawback is that some San Francisco fans may reject the idea of Kushner being involved in any capacity at all. A liberal city that President Trump has routinely attacked in the media, the family is not widely popular in the Bay Area. The chance for some public relations problems and public pushback is entirely possible. However, in this case, ownership feels that risk is worth the reward.