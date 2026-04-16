The Giants are in more need of an early-season win than any other team in MLB

Determination. Inspiration. Grit. Fire.

Those are the kinds of attributes that any good baseball team has to display to keep its fan base interested. You don't have to win every game, but loyal supporters at least expect you to be competitive and play with desire. Or else? They lose interest, and apathy sets in. That's unfortunately looking more and more like the outlook for the San Francisco Giants in 2026.

Currently in the midst of a four-game losing streak, the team will conclude a three-game series in Cincinnati today, where they have scored just four runs in the first two games of the series. After failing to support starter Rob Ray on Tuesday, the club got shellacked in the second contest, 8-3. San Fran righty Tyler Mahle got crushed, surrendering all eight earned runs that the Reds put on the scoreboard.

Rafael Devers is frustrated 😳 pic.twitter.com/qFljNxDTgi — SleeperSFGiants (@SleeperSFGiants) April 15, 2026

It's left first-year skipper Tony Vitello scratching his head and searching for answers. While his team certainly didn't enter the year being considered as favorites in the division, they were expected to be much better than this. The Giants are truly making the effort, but the on-field results have been alarming thus far.

"You can only go off the sample size," Vitello said earlier in the week. "It is a smaller sample size, but you can only go off what you see... Like anything, I think you're tricking yourself, or fooling yourself if you're saying it's just one thing. But definitely, one of those things is emotional. Nine innings is a long time, and obviously a lot of things can happen."

"The best teams are the ones who, in my opinion, kind of treat (every game) the same and are highly competitive in each one. And they get themselves in a good spot at the end of the game."

The Giants look to right the ship

Apr 10, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; San Francisco Giants pitcher Landen Roupp (65) delivers during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

The Giants don't just need to break their current streak, they need a statement win. Somehting that tells their fan base that there's still a reason to stay interested after what is turning out ot be an abortion of an April. And not just any victory, they need some inspired triumphs that keep tthei audience entertained.

Again, they likely won't make the postseason. But there's a huge difference betwen mere losing and losing while also playing boring baseball. If the current trend holds and the Giants are one of the worst teams in the game, people will surely find better things to do this San Francisco Summer than to spend their time at Oracle Park.

The good news for the Boys from the Bay is they have Landen Roupp (2-1, 3.24 ERA), who some have pegged to be a potential All-Star, on the hill in the final game of this three-game set. The Reds will counter with righthander Chase Burns (1-1, 3.31 ERA). First pitch at Great American Ballpark is scheduled for 12:40 EDT.