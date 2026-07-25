Luis Arraez is as Good as Gone From Giants as Trade Deadline Approaches

The clock is ticking down on teams that need to make some moves before Major League Baseball's Aug. 3 trade deadline arrives.

Contenders will pillage stars from other teams, while the have-nots give away a little bit of now for a whole lot of tomorrow. The San Francisco Giants will not only be working the phones over the next two weeks, but they're expected to be involved in multiple serious discussions, due to a batch of veterans who need to say bye-bye to the Bay.

Among those names is second baseman Luis Arraez, who is the most easily tradeable of all the team's established stars. And for good reason. He won the batting title for three years in a row with three different teams from 2022 to 2024 — the Minnesota Twins, Miami Marlins, and San Diego Padres, respectively. He's a four-time All-Star and a terrific contact hitter who would fit perfectly in a postseason lineup.

Where Experts Thing Luis Arraez Fits

“The Rays have the lowest strikeout % in the Major Leagues, it is their profile right now. Who has the lowest strikeout percentage, not by a little bit, but a lot? Luis Arraez.”@Joelsherman1 identifies the Rays and Luis Arraez as a potential trade deadline match. pic.twitter.com/8zj65QCwxg — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) July 23, 2026

And the best part? He's a rental. His contract expires at the end of the year. That makes him easier to move. With all the contending teams in need of a player like Arraez, it's almost a slam dunk that the 29-year-old won't be a Giant after the first week of August.

In an article on Thursday, MLB insider Mark Feinsand added Arraez to his list of 20 players that will definitely be traded by the cutoff date.

"After hitting a career-low .292 last season, Arraez has looked like his vintage self during his first year with the Giants, hitting .320 with an .805 OPS in 96 games," Feinsand wrote. "Arraez has said he will not move positions, but there are a number of clubs seeking middle-infield help, so the impending free agent is a near-lock to be traded."

Arraez takes first base after drawing a walk | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Longtime writer and ESPN analyst Jeff Passan also weighed in on the options the Giants have as they look to unload their second sacker:

"Arraez has done more to improve himself in the eyes of teams than perhaps anyone on this list. His second-base defense this year is among the best in the league. Teams also understand how valuable putting the ball in play can be in the postseason, and nobody is better at that than Arraez, who is going to lead MLB in strikeout rate for the fifth consecutive season."

NBC Sports Bay Area added some thoughts as well. Bt the consensus is clear: Arreaz is as good as gone. The only question is when he will unpack his locker and what his ultimate destination will be. In the end, it will hopefully end in a way that is both beneficial to Arraez and the team.