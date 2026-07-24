Potential Luis Arráez Trade Would Mean Yankees Must Deal Team Staple at Deadline

If the New York Yankees traded for Luis Arráez today, he would be their third-best hitter by OPS. He would sit behind Ben Rice and Aaron Judge, who hasn't played a game since a series in late May against the Oakland Athletics. While Arráez has been seen as a fit for years, defensively, it hasn't always made sense.

For anybody hoping that the right-handed second baseman has a shot at putting on the pinstripes, the New York Post's Jon Heyman offered a glimmer of hope. According to him, there is interest.

"The Yankees like Luis Arráez, who'll go somewhere," Heyman writes in his column. "But it's hard to see how he fits there positionally."

San Francisco Giants second baseman Luis Arraez (1) hits a RBI double against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Heyman said was correct. The Yankees may be enamored with his hit tool, which would be a welcome addition to the middle or bottom of the lineup, but right now there is no place for him. Jazz Chisholm Jr. holds his position.

As things stand, it wouldn't make much sense for the roster to have both him and Chisholm on it, so to make room for Arráez, they'd have to deal their charismatic infielder. If that is the plan, the number of teams in the playoff hunt could work in their favor, and one of them should be interested in a player who, despite underperforming, has 16 home runs, 27 stolen bases, and 8 Outs Above Average at second base.

Right now, there are six teams in first place. Three of those teams — not counting the team Chisholm is on — are within three games of first place. That expands when you look at how many wild-card teams there are and are in the hunt.

Six teams hold a wild card spot in both the AL and NL. Seven are within three games.

A hypothetical Chisholm trade that works for both teams

The St. Louis Cardinals are one team that could acquire Chisholm. While they have JJ Wetherholt playing second base, there's a bit of a hole at third, and that is a position that Chisholm has experience in if St. Louis wants to get creative. Their third basemen have a combined 77 wRC+, and Chisholm's 99 would actually be an upgrade.

If the Cardinals would bite on a hypothetical Chisholm deal, they could send over their hard-throwing closer, Riley O'Brien. O'Brien comes equipped with wicked sinkers that can hit triple digits. It's a move where two teams fill a need.

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Riley O'Brien (61) throws in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a deal like that, the Yankees would feel more comfortable trading with the Giants for Arráez. Arráez may not have the power that Chisholm does, but he has an elite hit tool that would give them stellar lineup depth. This season, Arráez is hitting .320/.359/.446 with a 120 wRC+. By acquiring him, the Yankees would also still have a great defensive second baseman.

Arráez has a 10 OAA at second. In his career, he has a -26 OAA at the position, and that's with his renaissance defensive season.

There's no doubt that Chisholm is talented. His defensive prowess and base running speak for themselves. The problem with him — especially this season — has been consistency. Arráez will never have his pop, but one thing about him is that his bat is the face of consistency.

It's an instance where the Yankees are trading power for contact. This type of roster restructuring is something the Yankees should consider. They need to do whatever they can to set themselves apart from the rest of the American League, in the hopes of finally winning their 28th championship.