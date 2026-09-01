Members of San Francisco Giants Discuss Possibility of 100-Loss Season

In the storied history of the San Francisco Giants, the team has had many ups and downs. Around ten years ago, the team was freshly off three World Series wins in the span of five years, an unprecedented run of success. Today, the club sits at 57-81. With 24 games to go, that means the team is legitimately in danger of losing 100 games by season's end.

In the 144-year history of the Giants franchise dating back to their New York roots, they have only experienced one instance of finishing with triple digits in the loss column, according to MLB.com's official record. However, an 8-19 finish would see that old lightning strike for the second time in San Francisco.

“I’ve never been into streaks and those kinds of numbers,” manager Tony Vitello said, according to the Miami Herald. “But it’s not good.”

The San Francisco Giants are largely irrelevant nowadays and I often forget they exist.



They play completely uninspiring baseball, are far too focused on woke social warriorism, and are constantly in a battle for last place.



A once proud ballclub on its knees. pic.twitter.com/xdPCpG6ygx — Dan Clark (@DanClarkSports) August 31, 2026

At the same time, veteran shortstop Willy Adames feels like a losing season is a losing season, regardless of what the official, final tally reads. The former All-Star has been through his fair share of baseball battles, and his feeling is... You either go to the playoffs, or you go home. End of story.

“To me, what difference does it make if you lose 95 or 100 games?” Adames said. “You’re out of the race; what’s the point of the discussion? I see it as a disappointment either way.”

Opinions Vary Around Oracle Park

San Francisco Giants president Buster Posey (center) | Credit: Kelley L Cox | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Perhaps the team's baseball boss, Buster Posey, puts it in perspective. The star catcher on those three title teams of the 2010s, he's seen his share of winning - and losing - by the Bay. Now, he's charged with being the architect of a totally restructured franchise, and he realizes these growing pains have to be expected. At the same time, the president of baseball operations knows that his moves must pay off if the team is going to recover from its recent woes.

“I think it’s one of those round numbers that you want to avoid,” Posey said. “Now, if you lose 98 or 99 games, I don’t know if it makes that big of a difference, but would we like to avoid losing 100? Yes. Yeah.”

“You’re trying to find the positive in some of these things when there have been a lot of tough moments and negatives this year. One positive is being able to see how these guys play at the highest level.”