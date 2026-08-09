Projecting Matt Chapman, Giants Path Ahead of Likely Hernia Surgery

Matt Chapman is probably done this season with the San Francisco Giants. All that is left is one last meeting with a specialist.

That meeting should happen Sunday in Philadelphia, per NBC Sports Bay Area’s Alex Pavlovic. Assuming the doctor doesn’t have a miracle at their disposal, Chapman will have surgery on Tuesday, he told the San Francisco Chronicle (subscription required). It would end his season.

Originally diagnosed with an abdominal strain, he is now dealing with a core muscle tear and hernia. There’s no reason to believe that Chapman won’t be back in 2027 — assuming there is a season to come back to.

But it’s fair to assess what more the Giants might get from Chapman, given that he has four more years left on a contract that he signed before the 2025 season.

Matt Chapman’s Giants Future

San Francisco Giants third baseman Matt Chapman. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chapman signed a one-year deal with San Francisco in 2024, and he had the best offensive season of his career since 2019 with the Athletics. Chapman slashed .247/.328/.463 with 27 home runs and 78 RBI. At the end of that season, the Giants committed six years and $151 million to the then-31-year-old, who also won his fifth Gold Glove.

His numbers did decline in 2025, but not by much. He slashed .231/.340/.430 with 21 home runs and 61 RBI. His defensive numbers remained among the best of any third baseman in baseball. But his numbers declined further in 2026. He slashed .235/.324/.368 with seven home runs and 42 RBI in 84 games. He was tracking toward the worst OPS (.692) of his career. He hasn’t had an OPS of .800 or better since 2020 since it was .812 in 37 games during that COVID-shortened season.

There was talk of the Giants trying to move Chapman in trade to get out from under his contract. But his injury, combined with the potential of a lockout or work stoppage this offseason puts those talks on ice.

What San Francisco must determine now is how to move forward with Chapman. Moving him to designated hitter is problematic because that is whether either Bryce Eldridge or Rafael Devers hit, depending upon which one is playing first base.

Removing him from the field takes away one of Chapman’s greatest attributes which is his defense. Per Statcast he leads all MLB third baseman with 16 defensive runs saved. Considering Chapman has been playing with the injury for part of the season, his ability to defend his position is remarkable.

But it doesn’t eliminate the fact that the Giants and Chapman have four more years together and the return on his talent, relative to the contract, is beginning to take a turn for the worse.